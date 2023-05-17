Judge finalizes Owens' attempted murder sentence

In March, Marvin Chermine Owens Sr. pled guilty to attempted murder, for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of cocaine.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden accepted Owens’ March 16 negotiated plea agreement and announced sentence, but instead of formally sentencing him to the state prison system that day, the judge allowed him to stay in the Highlands County Jail to settle some local affairs.
“When he agreed to the plea agreement in March, the defense asked to set off the disposition until May,” Prosecutor John Kromholz said. “Mr. Owens apparently had some matters to resolve before being shipped off to prison. Communicating through his lawyer and with loved ones is easier while he’s in the local jail than from a Florida state prison.”
So, though Owens knew his punishment in March, Monday’s event is considered a “final disposition” of his sentence, the prosecutor said.
Per Owens’ negotiated plea, Cowden on Monday sentenced Owens to the minimum mandatory 10 years in prison for attempted murder, 10 years for possessing the handgun (three years mandatory minimum), and five years for possessing the cocaine – all sentences to be served concurrently. That means Owens’ will serve 10 years, but that will be followed by five years’ probation.
Cowden told him he’ll have to serve the sentence “day for day.”
In July 2018, Owens was on Lemon Avenue in Sebring with a friend when his friend pressured another second man for money he was owed. As the two struggled against each other on the street, Owens pulled a pistol and shot the second man in the back, Owens’ arrest affidavit states.
The bullet hit the victim on the lower right side and exited the other side. When the victim turned around, Owens was standing there with a gun in his hand.
Witnesses told detectives that Owens told him, “We ain’t playing with you, we ain’t playing.” Simultaneously, Owens’ friend asked Owens to give him the pistol.
“Give me that … so I can finish (Owens) off,” witnesses remember him saying. The event ended there, however, when Owens and his friend drove away.
Once he’s out of prison, he must have no contact with his victim.
Owens asked Cowden what he should do if he’s minding his own business at a gas station or store and his victim pulls up.
“It’s your obligation to leave if you see him,” Cowden told him. “You get in your car and leave. Don’t be around him.”