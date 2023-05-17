Judge finalizes Owens' attempted murder sentence

Marvin Owens Sr. will spend 10 years in prison once his sentence is complete.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

In March, Marvin Chermine Owens Sr. pled guilty to attempted murder, for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of cocaine.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden accepted Owens’ March 16 negotiated plea agreement and announced sentence, but instead of formally sentencing him to the state prison system that day, the judge allowed him to stay in the Highlands County Jail to settle some local affairs.

