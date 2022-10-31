SEBRING — Capital murder defendant Joseph Ables gets at least two checks each month: His Social Security check and a Veterans Affairs disability check.
He receives both while an inmate in Highlands County Jail on Orange Street, where he lives pending possible conviction for the murder of Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry. He shot Gentry in May 2018 as the deputy was on his front porch, investigating the shooting of a neighbor’s cat.
Ables, 74, will continue to receive Social Security checks and VA benefits unless and until he’s convicted and sentenced to death or prison.
According to the VA, disability compensation payments are reduced if a veteran is convicted of a felony and imprisoned for more than 60 days. Ables, whom court records have described as 100 percent disabled with PTSD and other health issues would be limited to the 10 percent disability rate.
The question of Ables’ income was at the center of a hearing to have the Marine veteran declared indigent for costs, a common request by defense lawyers who want taxpayer help paying for private investigators, psychiatrists, ballistics experts, and other professionals their clients want for their defense. When Ables shot Gentry on his front porch in 2018, (he admitted doing so in his unsuccessful Stand Your Ground motion) he was declared indigent and given a public defender.
Since then, a tax-funded public defender has reviewed evidence, deposed more than a dozen witnesses, filed pretrial motions, and performed other pre-trial defense work for Ables’ defense. When Ables sold his house this summer, he cut a $250,000 cashier’s check to Bjorn Brunvand, who then became his private defense attorney.
Four months after receiving $250,000 from Ables, Brunvand was in court Thursday asking a judge to declare Ables indigent for costs. If Ables is declared such, taxpayers will pick up the tab for experts working for his defense.
The Judicial Administrative Commission (JAC) is the state agency that agrees to pick up the cost of defense investigators, examining psychiatrists and other experts. Christian Lake, general counselor for the JAC appeared via virtual court Thursday as Brunvand made his request.
All states maintain a pool of money for poor defendants. The money arms poor defendants with roughly the same resources the government trying to put them away has.
Lake asked Brunvand a series of questions, seemingly wondering why he would need more money so soon after being paid $250,000. It was not accusatory, simply a chance for Brunvand to make his argument for more funds.
Brunvand countered that he and his co-counsel were splitting the fee, which means each will earn $125,000 for the life of the trial. He argued that death penalty cases can cost as much as a million dollars or more by the time they end.
Brunvand also said he’s already spent hundreds of hours on the case and could spend as many 1,500 hours by the time Ables goes to trial, sometime next summer. When all is said and done, he told the judge, his charges are not exorbitant.
“We’ll make about the same as a court-appointed lawyer on a death penalty case,” he said.
“Indigent for costs” is not the same as being too poor to afford a lawyer. In Florida, it is common practice for defense lawyers to seek taxpayer money for experts and other costs when clients are already covering their hourly fees. The Florida JAC, which has a $1 billion budget, audits the bills experts submit for weeks and sometimes months, before paying them. A lot of psychiatrists, psychologists, private investigators, and other experts refuse to work on JAC rates, Brunvand said.
To declare a defendant indigent for costs, the court must agree that the defendants is broke.
Ables’ monthly VA check, as well as $17,000 he had in another account, also goes to Brunvand, who is defending Ables against a wrongful death suit filed by the slain deputy’s parents. They are seeking more than $100,000 in pain and suffering and other damages. Another judge last week ruled that the civil lawsuit may continue.
At the end of Thursday’s hearing, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada declared Ables indigent for costs. It’s now up to Brunvand to hire experts who will work under JAC contract rules.