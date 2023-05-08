SEBRING — Judge Anthony C. Ritenour apparently has had enough of Dawn Goral. According to the judge, the Sebring resident has been an ongoing behavior problem in the judge’s courtroom, where Ritenour usually presides over cases with compassion and a sense of humor.

Goral has videotaped court proceedings without permission and used her YouTube channel to criticize Highlands County Sheriff’s court deputies, according to court officials.

