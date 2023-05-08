SEBRING — Judge Anthony C. Ritenour apparently has had enough of Dawn Goral. According to the judge, the Sebring resident has been an ongoing behavior problem in the judge’s courtroom, where Ritenour usually presides over cases with compassion and a sense of humor.
Goral has videotaped court proceedings without permission and used her YouTube channel to criticize Highlands County Sheriff’s court deputies, according to court officials.
On Goral’s YouTube channel, one video, titled “Sebring Tyrant Bailiff,” Goral videotapes a bailiff politely handing her paperwork after one of her court hearings. In another video, she heckles two elderly witnesses as they emerge from the courtroom and into the hallway outside Ritenour’s courtroom.
“Are you cold, do we need to put on the heat?” she asks the elderly man sarcastically as he puts a jacket on before going outside.
Goral also has videos of Hurricane Ian, a pet cat, and other less controversial subjects on her YouTube channel.
Goral has also videotaped neighbor Deborah Sue Distel to the point Distel chest-bumped Goral in her driveway in December 2022. She told deputies she wanted to keep Goral away from her.
On Thursday, Distel’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Todd Scholl, argued before Ritenour that Distel had a right to protect herself under Stand Your Ground, to which Ritenour agreed. He ruled that Goral had been in Distel’s personal space with her phone and it was Distel’s right to push Goral away.
“I filed a Stand Your Ground motion to argue that my client was only acting in self defense because Ms. Goral was getting her phone in my client’s face,” Scholl told Ritenour.
When Ritenour ruled for Distel, Goral told the judge, “You are wrong,” and made other comments as she exited the courtroom. Ritenour ordered her brought back into the courtroom.
“You tell me why I shouldn’t hold you in contempt of court,” Ritenour asked her. He then ordered her to stand at the podium before him. The judge asked a bailiff under oath if he had seen Goral videotaping the court proceedings during previous hearings.
The deputy said he had caught her doing so and had ordered her to stop. He also told Ritenour that Goral became combative and argumentative.
Goral began to apologize to Ritenour but it was too late. He declared her in contempt of court and ordered her jailed for 14 days. The judge did not jail her for posting videos on her YouTube channel, but for her behavior in his courtroom, he said.
With that, bailiffs led her to the cells just outside the courtroom.
According to a jail official, Goral was still in jail Friday morning on a no-bond hold.