SEBRING — It’s always news on the front end when a judge sentences someone to prison, but it’s also true that they give people a break.
The latter was true on Tuesday when Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada heard from at least two defendants who – so far – had served their terms and met all their obligations.
Each had filed a motion to modify probation, which is allowed in some cases when defendants show consistency in satisfying their obligations.
One defendant, Cory Allen Mole, was found guilty of contracting without a license, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony in December 2017. He used his girlfriend’s Facebook page to advertise his construction and renovation services. An undercover sting caught him providing work estimates without a license. He had also done the same in Hillsborough County, the investigator said in his arrest report. He was sentenced to five years probation in 2018 and ordered to pay $1,437.37 in assessments, and $134.37 in restitution.
He called in from home on the virtual court platform to ask Estrada to let him off the hook for the final two years of his probation. What followed was an Age of COVID moment. As Mole walked around the house looking for his driver’s license to show Estrada, the court got an impromptu tour of his house with his hair, wild and long, bouncing above a closeup of his face.
His request, when it came, was humble.
“I am very remorseful for my bad choices on that day to decide to come over to your county and make a bad choice,” Mole told Estrada. “I would just like early termination so I can spend more time with my family and be able to do more things with my children.”
After a pause, Estrada said, “Go on.”
“And I have met all my stipulations for probation and I have paid all my court costs, and made good on my supervision fees as well,” he said stopping.
“I’ll note that there was a plea negotiation in this matter which has written an early termination of probation could be considered after 3 years if all terms and considerations satisfy and no prior violations of probation have occurred,” Estrada said as he read over the case notes.
Mole’s probation officer, who also appeared remotely, confirmed that Mole had satisfied his other probation requirements.
After prosecutor Nora Swaby didn’t have any objections to the motion, Estrada said simply, “Early termination is granted, you’re off supervision.”
A clearly relieved Mole thanked Estrada and hung up his phone.
Mary Patricia Griggs, who was convicted of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and introducing contraband into Highlands County Jail in March 2019, was before Estrada asking for a reduction in monthly payments she was ordered to satisfy. Griggs had already served nine months in jail, but still has 18 months to complete her community service hours.
She still owed $630, court records show.
After Griggs tearfully told Estrada that she was struggling to maintain the payments, he converted the $630 into community service at a rate of $10 an hour.