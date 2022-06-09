Judge gives DUI manslaughter defendant $125k bond

SEBRING — Edgar Colchado shook and fought tears as his fiancee asked a judge to let him out of jail until he stands trial for killing a local man in a drunk driving accident.
The judge agreed, but ordered Colchado to post a $125,000 bond before he can be released.
Colchado, 28, is accused of driving drunk the wrong way on Panther Parkway in March. According to witnesses, several drivers honked their horns to let Colchado know he was driving the wrong way. Several had to pull off the road to avoid crashing into him.
During the several minutes of chaos, Colchado collided with one car, fled that crash scene, then drove head on into another car, killing Nevaughn William Prince, 28, of Sebring. He faces a mandatory 124 ½ months and up to 15 years in state prison if he’s convicted on the DUI manslaughter charge. He also faces five years for leaving the scene, and a year on each of the three DUI property damage counts.
His fiancee, with whom he has two young children, arrived from Texas to convince a judge to allow him bond. She told the judge she would move to the area, home-school her kids here, and drive Colchado to work and back home every day so he can work.
“Please give him a chance,” Claudia Flores told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Tuesday. “I will support him anyway I can. I will be there for him.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo, noting that Colchado faced serious charges and mandatory minimum sentence for DUI manslaughter, asked Flores if she’d ever seen him drink. “No,” she said, “never around me.”
He also asked her if she found it “odd” that he never drank around her, but one night was allegedly so drunk he didn’t know which side of the road he was driving. Castillo told Estrada that Colchado, a United States citizen, had no ties to Highlands County except for a job as a heavy construction operator.
However, Colchado’s attorney, Gregory Iammuno, told Estrada that unless a defendant is charged with a capital crime or a crime punishable by life, they are entitled to pretrial release under reasonable conditions.
Because Colchado had not been given bond on the DUI manslaughter charge, it was up to Estrada to set bond on that charge.
Estrada did so, setting Colchado’s bond at $125,000 for the DUI manslaughter charge; Colchado can be bonded and released once he obtains 10% of that amount.
Estrada set other pretrial conditions: Colchado may not drive; he may not drink alcohol or take illicit drugs; he cannot visit bars or other places where alcohol makes up the bulk of sales, and other conditions. He must also regularly report to pretrial services.
Prosecutors have several witnesses, including one who allegedly saw Colchado run vehicles off the road before the fatal crash. The witness first saw Colchado’s blue pickup truck driving north in the southbound lane of Sebring Parkway near Shon-Tee Avenue. The pickup was met by the flashing lights and blaring horns of drivers who had to pull to the shoulder to avoid being hit by Colchado’s pickup truck.
Cochado’s next court date is June 22.