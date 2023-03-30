Judge gives Goad life in prison for molesting girl

SEBRING — A judge sentenced Justin Goad, 24, to life in prison for sexually battering a child under 12. He will be eligible for a review by the Department of Corrections in 20 years to see if he has been rehabilitated.
A jury in February convicted Goad of two counts of sexual battery of a child.
The child victim told Judge Anthony C. Ritenour that the sexual battery occurred whenever she visited her grandparents, with whom Goad lived. The victim’s mother walked in on Goad and the minor child in bed making out, witnesses said.
Unlike many defendants accused of the crime in Highlands County, Goad was a teen when the alleged battery began. The victim was about 6 years old. Regardless, Goad faced life in prison on each of two sexual battery counts.
Assistant State Attorney Courtney Ann Lenhart told County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour that Goad was just short of his 18th birthday at the time of the last molestations, which made him ineligible for the death penalty. Florida statutes allow the death penalty for capital child sexual battery.
The victim had to be committed for mental health issues and has undergone counseling since then, Lenhart told the judge.
With Goad watching from the defense table, the young victim described what Goad did, and said she had nightmares and suffered self abuse. When Lenhart asked the young victim what sentence Goad should receive, she said, “Life.”
The victim’s aunt also told Ritenour that the abuse hurt the child emotionally.
It was horrible “what she endured from someone she should have trusted,” the aunt said. “She made the statement once that she felt like a caged animal. He’s an animal. He belongs in a cage.”
She also asked for a life sentence for Goad.
“He doesn’t deserve to see freedom so he doesn’t hurt a baby again,” she said.
Goad’s great aunt spoke for Goad.
“I was shocked,” she said. “It was a bad situation that should never have happened. I believe with all his heart he has learned his lesson.”
Goad had a heartbreaking childhood, the woman told Ritenour. “He watched his mother die a slow death (from diabetes),” she said. “I think life in prison is harsh, two sentences of life in prison is doubly harsh.”
Under questioning from Lenhart, Goad’s grandmother admitted she had ignored signs of Goad’s crimes and started yelling as Lenhart described what her grandson had done to the victim.
“I don’t want to hear it, I can’t stand it,” the grandmother yelled as Lenhart spoke.
Goad’s mother died when he was very young. He was homeschooled for a while, until he was simply left alone in his room for some years, the grandmother said. He played a lot of video games and would sometimes fish in the canal behind their home.
“I tried to get him to go to school and he would not go,” his grandmother said. “I encouraged him to go to school.”
Goad was kicked out of his bedroom when it was needed for someone else, the grandmother told the judge.
“He’s not a sociopath, he’s not a monster,” she said. “It’s very painful, very painful.”
Before the February trial, Brad Wilson, Goad’s defense lawyer, sought to keep Goad’s statements to detectives from the jury.
Wilson argued that investigators did not read Goad his Miranda rights when he arrived at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit in Sebring. According to Wilson’s motion to suppress Goad’s statements, a deputy took his client to an interrogation room and began questioning him about the accusations of his alleged victim. He had no lawyer present.
Though the deputy had told Goad he was free to leave, he should have been read his rights inside the locked interrogation room, Wilson argued.