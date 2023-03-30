Judge gives Goad life in prison for molesting girl

Justin Goad, left, listens as his victim testifies in court against him. Goad sat silently throughout his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A judge sentenced Justin Goad, 24, to life in prison for sexually battering a child under 12. He will be eligible for a review by the Department of Corrections in 20 years to see if he has been rehabilitated.

A jury in February convicted Goad of two counts of sexual battery of a child.

