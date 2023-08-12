Judge gives Walmart shoplifter 7 years in prison

A jury found Oscar Daniel Sanchez guilty Tuesday of petit theft, giving a false name to police, and resisting police with violence.
The jury acquitted Sanchez, who was the only defendant to go on trial this month, of battery on a law enforcement officer, however.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced Sanchez to seven years in Florida state prison: five years for first-degree petit theft and a year and four days each for giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, all to run consecutively.
Assistant Public Defenders Karen Descafano and Todd Scholtz put on a spirited defense of Sanchez, whose charges stem from Sanchez’s shoplifting of a GPS device and a Gerber multi-purpose tool from the Avon Park Walmart in February.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies who were called to the store reported that Sanchez kicked and fought them as they tried to handcuff him. Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Gary Ellis had each officer describe how they moved to constrain Sanchez and his alleged attempts to prevent his arrest.
Highlands County Deputies Ryan Garrett and Garrett J. Green testified that Sanchez tried to resist as they tried to handcuff him. Each deputy testified that they got hold of one of Sanchez’s arms, but he strained against their efforts to pull his arms behind his back. After they got a handcuff on one of his hands, he allegedly swung his free arm in an attempt to hit them. Sanchez’s arrest affidavit says he also tried to kick them.
Their supervisor, Highlands County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kim Gunn, who heads up the sheriff’s Avon Park substation, told the jury that her deputies had seemed upset after Sanchez kicked and resisted them in the store.
Clinton Robie, the Walmart loss-prevention officer who called police on Sanchez, told Ellis that he saw Sanchez walking around Walmart with a suitcase in a shopping cart. He testified that he saw Sanchez use a shoplifted Gerber multi-tool to remove an anti-theft device from a $229 GPS unit. He then saw him put the GPS down his pants and discard the anti-theft device and walk into the toy aisle.
Descafano and Scholl, however, got Robie and the officers to admit he hadn’t taken any photos of the GPS unit or the Gerber knife that Sanchez allegedly tried to steal. Nor did they have a photo of the anti-theft device Sanchez took off the GPS.
As for the battery on a law enforcement officer charge, defense lawyers got Robie to say he hadn’t witnessed the defendant punch or kick deputies. Another deputy said he had not seen Sanchez kick, and that it may have been unintentional as Sanchez was dragged along. The defense also argued that there were no marks or photographs of injuries of the officers.
Sanchez also gave police a false name. When they asked him who he was, Sanchez gave them “Felix Berge.”
Sanchez had been offered time served by prosecutors, but he instead opted for trial.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says he has outstanding warrants in Hendry and Okeechobee counties for fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and grand theft auto.