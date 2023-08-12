Judge gives Walmart shoplifter 7 years in prison

A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy demonstrates how he tried to control Oscar Daniel Sanchez during his February arrest in the Avon Park Walmart.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A jury found Oscar Daniel Sanchez guilty Tuesday of petit theft, giving a false name to police, and resisting police with violence.

The jury acquitted Sanchez, who was the only defendant to go on trial this month, of battery on a law enforcement officer, however.

