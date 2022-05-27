SEBRING – A judge gave a young man a second chance to stay out of prison Tuesday.
The story begins on a Thursday in 2020 when Father Jose A. Gonzalez of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church opened his office and found a couple of items missing. Heh also found a few unlocked doors that he had locked the night before.
The father noticed $110 in cash, an $1,100 Microsoft Surface – a thin, foldable laptop – and charger missing from the kitchen. Upstairs in the church, he noticed a bottle of men’s cologne missing. He called the Sebring Police.
An officer arrived and checked the outside of the church for signs of break-in. He saw one option: second-floor windows that opened to the roof of the church’s carport. He noticed footprints around one of the buses parked under the carport and determined someone had climbed the bus onto the roof and entered through the second-story windows.
He went inside the bus and discovered a young man sleeping in one of the back seats.
It was Willis J. McGuire III, 18, and he was fast asleep with cash protruding from his jacket pocket. The officer asked why he was sleeping on the bus, and he told him he’d been kicked out of his house. After handcuffing the young man, the officer counted the cash: $110. The laptop, charger and other items were in the young man’s backpack. McGuire told them he’d been sleeping on the bus for four nights.
McGuire went to jail and pled to trespassing in September 2021. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to three years of probation.
Alas, in March, he violated his probation agreement when he failed to appear to the Department of Corrections Probation Office to submit to a random drug test. When he came before Estrada earlier this week, McGuire, now 20, appeared before the judge virtually from jail.
Estrada agreed to reinstate him to probation, restitution to the church, but the judge warned him it was his last chance.
“You need to understand this,” the judge said, “The path you’re starting to take is going to direct you to the Florida State Prison system. As your attorney, Michael Durham has argued, he doesn't want to see you lose your freedom.”
He urged him to fly right.
“You Need to make changes in your life. If your probation officer tells you something, you do it. If you violate again, (prosecutors) will not extend the same mercy, but some period of incarceration. That will take you down the path to self- destruction.”
With that the judge reinstated him to his original probation, plus restitution, ordered him on substance abuse treatment and let him out of jail.
"He spent the last several weeks in jail," Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said. "Hopefully a lesson was learned."