Judge: Gunfire video can be shown to jury

Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell on Wednesday asked a judge to disallow a video that allegedly shows her client firing a pistol at several men.
Her client, Jimmy Lamar Ford, is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, which carries a 15-year sentence and a fine up to $10,000.
The question before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Wednesday: Should a jury be able to view the surveillance video, which allegedly captured Ford firing a handgun outside The Joint Bar in Avon Park in May 2020?
Powell, calling the video “more prejudicial than probative” – it doesn’t show enough to prove anything – asked Cowden to keep it from a jury that will consider Ford’s guilt or innocence sometime in July.
However, Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Cowden that two eyewitnesses, who he will introduce to the jury, can verify everything the surveillance camera recorded.
“Mr. Ford, as he walked, took out a firearm …” Castillo said of the video. “Two witnesses will identify Jimmy Ford. The evidence the state wishes to show, he had the handgun; if you disallow the video, we have no case.”
Powell countered that the two witnesses “are sufficient if the jury believes them.”
Cowden denied the motion so the video will be introduced during the trial.
Ford also tried to fire Powell as his lawyer Wednesday, but Cowden got Ford to change his mind.
“There is a conflict with me and Ms. Powell,” Ford said, indicating Powell had not filed motions he had asked her to file.
“She has a law degree,” Cowden said. “Do you think she can determine which motions are frivolous?”
After Ford agreed to continue with Powell, they moved on the motion to limit the video.