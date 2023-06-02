Judge: Gunfire video can be shown to jury

Jimmy Lamar Ford enters the courtroom to attend a motion hearing Wednesday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell on Wednesday asked a judge to disallow a video that allegedly shows her client firing a pistol at several men.

Her client, Jimmy Lamar Ford, is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, which carries a 15-year sentence and a fine up to $10,000.

Recommended for you