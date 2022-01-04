SEBRING – A crime scene investigator will not be allowed to testify about a gunshot residue test he conducted while investigating a 2016 murder.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ruled just before Christmas that detective Jon Wilkinson, who applied the test to the hands of Daryl Dennard Cason, is not expert on the device’s technology and other aspects of the test. The court serves as a gatekeeper on who can be considered an expert witness. Cason is to go on trial Jan. 24.
Here’s the background:
Just after last call on Oct. 9, 2016, Aaron Hankerson and a female companion walked in the parking lot in front of the former Shooter’s Sports Bar & Grill. Sebring Police officers were also in the parking lot of Sebring Square, which provides parking for Shooter’s as well as Goodwill Sebring Superstore, H&R Block, and Winn-Dixie.
The police officers heard a long string of gunfire across the parking lot. They drove over to the bar and found Hankerson dying on the ground; his female friend uninjured, but in shock. Hankerson was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Sebring a short time later.
Witnesses helped police identify the getaway vehicle, which police quickly pulled over on Sebring Parkway. Cason was in the driver’s seat; in the passenger seat next to him was Freddie Washington.
When detectives interviewed Washington and Cason after the shooting, the two agreed to submit to a gunshot residue test.
Wilkinson used what is known as an XCAT GSR test, a hand-held device that shows a green light for positive and a red light for a negative result. By wiping the hand or clothes of suspects with a paper strip and putting the strip in the device, detectives can detect everything from narcotics, gunshot residue to explosives. Air passengers may have experienced the more expensive version of the device at security checkpoints in airports.
Washington’s hand came back positive for gunshot residue but Cason’s came back negative, according to Wilkinson’s reading of the device. The gunshot residue test was not used in Washington’s trial and in July 2019, a jury convicted Washington of first degree murder and sentenced him to life in prison.
Cason’s lawyer, Yohance McCoy, planned to ask Wilkinson about Cason’s negative gunshot residue test at trial. Prosecutor John Kromholz – arguing that Wilkinson is not an expert as defined by the courts – asked Estrada to disallow that testimony. He also argued the test is inadmissible at trial.
Just before Christmas, Estrada agreed with the prosecution and prohibited the test results from trial.
However, he left the door open for McCoy. If a proper foundation can be laid that Wilkinson is expert in such testing, Estrada wrote in his ruling, he will allow him to testify on the test.