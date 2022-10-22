Judge helps lawyers navigate to case resolution

SEBRING — A Circuit Court judge moved some of the county’s biggest crimes – and some lesser ones – toward resolution in felony court Wednesday.
Judge Peter Estrada holds pretrial hearings several days a month to get on-the-record case updates from defense attorneys and prosecutors. Sometimes the two sides haggle over a plea agreement; or one side fails to provide discovery or a witness is unsure about testifying – a hundred situations can arise on the road to trial.
Here are the updates heard in court Wednesday:
Zasha Lee Colon, charged with two counts of DUI homicide and other crimes dating from a fatal January DUI crash on Sebring Parkway, is out on bail. Though she was in court Wednesday, Colon’s defense attorney, Orlando lawyer Tracy Kagan, was not. Kagan, however, had filed a request to depose Florida Highway Patrol investigators and other state witnesses on Feb. 17, 2023. Estrada scheduled the next pretrial hearing for December.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Estrada that murder defendant Salvador Francisco Cruz, 19, is running out of time to turn state’s evidence against his co-defendant, Lorenza Stevenson, 18.
Regardless, the prosecutor said he’s ready for trial.
“If not, I am confident that I can obtain a conviction and a life sentence,” Castillo said as he looked over at Cruz.
Cruz and Stevenson – passengers in Cruz’s Dodge Challenger at the time of the shooting — are charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ricky Harris III, 14. The September 2021 shooting, which occurred next to Assembly Church on Kenilworth Avenue, was captured on a series of security cameras.
Stevenson, who already faces a possible life sentence for violating his probation with armed burglary and grand theft charges, is also charged with second-degree murder in Harris’ death. His lawyer, Peter Brewer, told Estrada that he is still performing depositions but Castillo told Estrada he still cannot get law enforcement documents attached to the case. They were lost when ransomware hackers took out most of the Sheriff’s Office computer systems on May 26.
“They are not lost, judge, they are gone,” Castillo told Estrada of the reports Wednesday. “If they were lost, we could find them, but they’re gone.” Castillo then told Estrada he’s ready to take Stevenson to trial, too. Brewer and his client may have a long talk if Cruz agrees to testify against Stevenson.
Jatavian Holder is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. According to court records, witnesses have not appeared for depositions, including Holder’s alleged victims. Holder is accused of firing a gun at the men in an apartment complex. Holder, who served a year in jail in 2020 after being found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm, faces life in prison if convicted.
The two male victims were in a Lincoln Town Car when bullets started hitting the outside of the car. They exited the car and ran for their lives. Neither man was hit. Court records show that apartment residents who spoke to police before Holder’s arrest in July 2021 did not respond to subpoenas to testify.
Non-violent cases also advanced Monday.
Lynn Maria Nolan, a former administrator at The Palms of Sebring Senior Living Community, was in court on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, and scheme to defraud. William Fletcher, her attorney, and Prosecutor Tatiana Dimitroff told Estrada they are close to a plea agreement that would avoid the cost of a trial. The deal would include paying back what prosecutors claim she stole. Estrada could resolve the case next month.
On Tuesday, a defense lawyer told Estrada that his client, Donat Ricketts Jr., is considering a prosecution offer of a diversion program to avoid conviction on six counts of misrepresenting himself as a lawyer.
Ricketts’ lawyer, Michael Durham, told the judge that he wants to hear more from prosecutors before recommending the diversion program to his client.
A warrant for Ricketts’ arrest was signed on Dec, 20, 2020 after court investigators determined he had signed motions and other court documents in Highlands County court as a legal representative for family members he claimed to represent.
Those clients were members of his family for whom he was providing legal help.
His signature on the bottom of documents is accompanied by such phrases as “on behalf of the Opal Ricketts Estate and Akira Hendricks Estate.” In another filing, Ricketts includes this phrase: “Donat Ricketts, Opal’s biological brother, is a California-based paralegal who shall be in control of all pleadings filed herein this action.”
Estrada set Rickett’s plea hearing (if he agrees to diversion) for 1:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Because Ricketts lives in California, Estrada will allow Ricketts to appear virtually from Los Angeles.