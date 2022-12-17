SEBRING — Zasha Colon, charged with killing a man and an infant in a drunk driving crash in January, has been smoking marijuana in defiance of a judge’s pretrial release order.
On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave her a higher bond of $340,000. Colon already lost her home paying a $285,000 bond on March 9 from Big Lake Bail Bonds.
Colon – who faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI property damage – faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
As part of her March bond agreement, Colon was not allowed to drink alcohol or take illegal drugs, among other restrictions.
Though she received a marijuana card on Dec. 6, she admitted she hadn’t informed the doctor that she was not allowed to take marijuana. Colon was rearrested Dec. 14 after testing positive for cannabis on June 6, June 30, July 13, July 26, and Aug. 24. Nor does a prescription for marijuana override the court’s pretrial release order for Colon to refrain from taking illegal drugs.
To obtain a marijuana card while on bond, Estrada told Colon, she should have called her attorney, Tracey Kagan, who would have to request a court hearing to modify her bond. Noting that a judge still might not agree to the request, he said Colon instead bought the marijuana on the street.
“You should have picked up a phone and called your lawyer,” Estrada angrily told her.
Kagan told Estrada that Colon, who wore an orange jail uniform during Friday’s hearing, used the marijuana to self-medicate.
“She was overwrought. She is facing obviously very serious charges with very serious sanctions,” Kagan said. “She is in therapy … seeing physical doctors as well as a psychiatrist. She’s on prescription medication to handle her depression, she used the substance as a way to cope with the charges, (but) she realizes it was wrong.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo asked Colon why she disobeyed the court order.
“Why did you go out there on many occasions and violate the order the judge gave you?” Castillo asked her.
She told him the homicide charges weighed heavily on her.
“I was scared, I wasn’t thinking at the time,” Colon wept. “I was on medication, I couldn’t focus. I was scared and not at the time seeking help.”
“Are you still getting scared?” he asked.
“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!” Colon wailed. “I’m going to call my doctor with my medication. I am seeing someone for counseling. I need more help with my depression.”
“You think now that you have a medical card, that it’s OK to go out there and get that medication for THC?” Castillo asked her.
“To be honest with you I don’t even want it,” Colon said of the marijuana card. “I don’t want it.”
Castillo urged Estrada to note that Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators found THC as well as alcohol in Colon’s blood drawn at the scene of the Sebring Parkway crash.
“There was THC in the blood, therefore … there is a significant reason why the court tells this defendant not to use THC. For the safety of our community,” he said.
“Either she doesn’t care, can’t follow the instructions or refuses to follow instructions, it’s one of those three,” Castillo told the judge. “Regardless of which of the three they are, it creates a problem for the court, to trust an individual with such tragic events (can’t) follow the orders of the court. And the real problem … a danger to the community.”
Because Florida law allows bond except for first-degree murder and other capital crimes, Estrada gave Colon bond again, but hiked it to a punitive $340,000: $115,000 for each of the two DUI manslaughter charges; $30,000 for each of the three DUI serious bodily injuries; and $10,000 on each of two DUI property damage charges.
“The deceased family is in the courtroom,” Castillo said. “They know that they’ve had dead people in their family as a result of her conduct. They are hearing a nightmare, that the defendant is on the street using similar drugs that she was using on the night in question.”
An angry Estrada dressed Colon down.
“You made the decision on your own, you kept testing positive, and pretrial release gave you every opportunity to fix it, and you didn’t fix it,” the judge told Colon. “You are facing very serious charges. You’re looking at a possibility if you’re convicted of all these charges, 47 years in the Florida state prison system.”
First responders to the Jan. 17 crash found the body of Miguel Medina Cruz in the driver’s seat of his crushed, red Nissan Sentra and the body of a 4-year-old in Sentra’s back seat.
Three other passengers from the Sentra, including a 34-year-old woman and two other children, were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries. First responders say Colon, who had light injuries, showed signs of impairment. She let EMTs draw blood from her at the scene.
In the months before the fatal crash, Colon was arrested and charged four times for domestic violence, ordered to refrain from drinking alcohol and was ordered to submit to random alcohol screening. However a family member asked that the charges be dropped each time, so she was not under random alcohol screening when she got in her car the night of Jan. 17.
Outside the courtroom Friday, family members said they were satisfied with Estrada’s decision. They said Colon hasn’t got the money to get out.
“I was looking for her not to come out (of jail),” said the unidentified mother of the deceased child. “Now that I see this high amount, I don’t see a way for her to get out.”
Colon’s actions had consequences, she said.
“My baby Angelica Mundo Hernandez was 4 years old, and she died in the crash,” she said. “The other child in the accident was in the hospital with serious injuries.”
She said family members, who come to court hearings, are getting through this.
“Our family is coping,” she said. “We’re a very close family so we rely on each other. We miss the ones we lost.
“It’s up to God,” said Luis Medina, uncle of 33-year-old Miguel Medina Cruz, who died in the crash.