Judge: ICE may seek woman guilty of child abuse

A judge sentenced an undocumented immigrant to Florida State Prison for a year and a day Monday, possibly leaving her fate up to Homeland Security.
Kenia Hernandez-Pineda, who was picked up at the U.S. border and sent to a federal facility in Orlando, could be returned to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody once in prison, according to her lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Michael Durham.
“Ms. Hernandez migrated here with her 2-year-old child and ICE picked her up at the border. It looks like she’ll be released into ICE custody as opposed to transported to the Department of Corrections.”
In August 2022, a relative visited Hernandez as she was living in unincorporated Highlands County. He saw the child in a back bedroom, crying. When the relative asked the mother why her child was crying, she said, “Leave me alone, this girl has been crying nonstop and I hit her,” she told the relative. The relative found red marks on the child’s body, which the mother had apparently delivered with a red stick.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden accepted her July negotiated plea agreement and sentenced her to state prison.
“Do I have to go to prison or will I be released from prison?” she asked Cowden through an interpreter. She told her it was up to the federal government.
“You have to go, but I don’t know if you’ll be released here or there,” the judge said. “As best as I can tell you, the judicial branch cannot tell the executive branch – the jail – what to do. It’s a civics lesson; it’s the American government and I can’t tell the executive branch what to do.”