Judge: ICE may seek woman guilty of child abuse

Assistant Public Defender Michael Durham tells his client that once in Florida prison, she could be handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A judge sentenced an undocumented immigrant to Florida State Prison for a year and a day Monday, possibly leaving her fate up to Homeland Security.

Kenia Hernandez-Pineda, who was picked up at the U.S. border and sent to a federal facility in Orlando, could be returned to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody once in prison, according to her lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Michael Durham.

