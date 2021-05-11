SEBRING — When Chief Judge Nelly Khouzam addressed Highlands County attorneys and judges Thursday for Law Day, she had a message for everyone about this year’s theme, “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.”
“It goes without saying that the ‘Rule of Law’ is the backbone of our American rights and liberties. This theme reminds all of us that we the people share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty, and pursue justice,” Khouzam said. “We all must do our part.”
It’s something a lot of people take for granted, she said, given that they live in a world where it exists without question. That’s not always the case.
When attorney April Rolle introduced Khouzam, she said the chief judge of the Second District Court of Appeal was born and raised in Port-Said, Egypt. Her Roman Catholic family left the country to escape religious persecution, and with French as her native language, she and her family moved to the U.S when she was 10.
Khouzam graduated from the University of Florida, for both undergraduate and graduate degrees, served as law clerk to Judge Jack R. Schoonover of the Second District Court of Appeal,, then became a shareholder in the private practice of Fowler, White, Gillen, Boggs, Villareal and Banker, then later at Silberman and Khouzam. She served 14 years as a circuit judge in the Sixth Circuit before being appointed to the Second District Court of Appeals in 2008. She became chief judge in 2019.
“Imagine living in a society without laws where one day, while you are driving your new car, you are pulled over and arrested solely because the arresting police officer doesn’t like the make of your car,” Khouzam said.
After release from jail, you buy a different make and model car, she suggests, but get arrested again because another police officer doesn’t like that car. Without rule of law, people might also see their homes taken away or savings accounts seized for no particular reason, she said.
“We are fortunate to live in a society where individuals and companies are held accountable to a system of laws that are enforced equally by an independent judiciary,” Khouzam said.
Even in the trying times of a pandemic, she said, people often complain in their day-to-day lives that they must follow rules that are often not “flexible enough” to take needs and circumstances into account.
“In understanding the Rule of Law, we see that the rules, even though maybe a bit inconvenient, in fact save us from an unruly society,” Khouzam said. “This is not to say that all of our current laws or rules are perfect, but having objective rules ultimately protects the very freedom that we all cherish and enjoy.”