The week of June 19 — 22 was a busy week in Highlands County felony court. Between Monday and Thursday, Courtroom 2B handled some 635 cases. The cases consisted of pre-trial hearings and motions, not trials.
Monday
On Monday alone, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, defense lawyers, and prosecutors handled some 103 cases – the bulk of which were arraignments for a myriad of charges, from armed trafficking in cocaine to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon to aggravated stalking and other charges. Cowden also took “guilty” and “no-contest” pleas from defendants as their lawyers stood next to them. Cowden and the lawyers also handled various motions that day.
Tuesday
With the courtroom seating full, street defendants milled about in the lobby outside Courtroom 2B, waiting for their cases to be called. That day – Tuesday – was dedicated to cases assigned to the Highlands County Public Defender’s Office. That accounted for another 113 cases, which saw Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter and his fellow assistant public defenders representing non-jailed defendants – for the most part.
“Typically in a pretrial week, Monday is for arraignment so we are in court for all those cases,” Carter said. “On Tuesdays it’s the public defender street docket, that’s all of our street cases, but some are in jail on new cases.”
When asked how he prepares for pre-trial week, Carter said with a smile, “Sometimes on Saturdays and Sundays, too.”
Each assistant public defender is responsible for preparing his or her own cases, he said. Each of the four full-time attorneys handle 90-100 cases each, he said. A part-time assistant public defender helps cover the other cases.
Wednesday
Then came Wednesday, when the court handled 207 cases.
“So Wednesday, the private attorneys go, so it’s anyone other than the public defender’s office, and that usually goes all day,” Carter said.
Sebring attorney William Fletcher, fresh off vacation, informed Cowden that his client, Christopher Barajas, had been deemed competent to stand trial. Cowden set an Aug. 16 pretrial hearing for Barajas, who is accused of tracking his ex-girlfriend from Michigan by putting a GPS on the axle of her car. When he found her in Sebring, he allegedly rammed her car, according to police.
Also on Wednesday, private defense attorney Daniel Hernandez announced he would be ready to defend Virgil Lee West from a murder charge in November. It was a bit of a historic moment: West, who will mark eight years in jail in July, is the longest-awaited murder trial in the county. He will stand trial on Nov. 27, Cowden said.
Thursday
When Cowden entered the courtroom Thursday at 8:30 a.m. she had a docket of 212 cases and a long day in front of her. The lawyers were in place when she walked in, especially Derek S. Christian of the Regional Conflict Office, who had more than 45 cases that day. The office represents clients who can’t be represented by other lawyers.
“My criminal caseload is about 75 criminal cases,” Christian told the Highlands News-Sun last year. “I also handle dependency actions, juvenile delinquency cases, guardianship cases, and Marchman Act (substance abuse commitment).”
The docket on Thursday included accused second-degree murderer Salvador Cruz, the young man accused of shooting 14-year-old Rickey Harris III to death in September 2021. Christian asked Cowden to put on the white noise machine so others in the court could not hear what he told her.
Lorenza Stevenson, Cruz’s codefendant, was to stand trial June 12 but his case was returned to the pretrial docket. Cruz also is awaiting trial.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz says he and his fellow prosecutors do what it takes to be ready.
“Our days are full and our schedules are planned out several weeks in advance,” he said. “We do have to take things home at times. Fortunately, we can remotely log into our work computers from home.”
Daniel Zamot and Artivas Spivey also were on the docket Thursday. They are accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint as she stood outside her Avon Park workplace in February 2022. They were arrested after they crashed the car in Fort Myers. Though they’ve been arrested in Lee County, they are awaiting trial here now.
The polite judge
Cowden presides over the quick pretrial hearings using an assertive, but polite approach.
When a case is called, the defense attorney tells Cowden where she is in a case, saying “I need a month’s continuance to nail down some depositions.” The prosecutor on the case then tells Cowden, “No objection.” Unless there’s an objection, most pre-trial hearings take less than 15 seconds. Motions, pleas, and other proceedings can take much longer.
Throughout it all, Cowden keeps things light.
If a defendant tries to speak over his lawyer, Cowden will say, “Please let your lawyer do the talking.”
If a case has age on it, she’ll set a continuance with a kind warning to both lawyers, “It’s time to fish or cut bait!”
On Wednesday, during a case involving a charge by the Fish and Wildlife Office, she smiled, and said, “Now it’s really time to fish or cut bait!”
Brad Wilson, a private attorney with Brewer & Wilson PLLC, said he likes her approach.
“She’s of a most graceful judicial temperament, indeed,” he said.
Everyone has their job to do
Cowden and the lawyers, of course, are not the only people working hard during such pre-trial weeks. The courtroom bailiffs – sworn Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies Chris Carr, Tony Ford, Mike Helms and others – bring each inmate in through the side door and politely manage defendants waiting to be called from the packed pews. They answer questions from the public and seek to maintain good order.
Then there are the clerks under Felony Clerk manager Deborah Cunningham, who must correctly record every case disposition Cowden announces, including sentences she hands down, any probation requirements, fines, and a hundred other details.
By the time pre-trial week ends, the dockets get lighter but lawyers then turn to depositions and other case preparation. Wilson said everyone has to be prepared when pretrial week comes every month.
“Pretrial is affectionately known as ‘Hell Week,’” he said. “Attorneys on both sides put in a great deal of extra effort to be prepared.”
For Wilson, Kromholz, and other court officials, it’s about time off, too.
“I honestly love being at work and love the work I do, so the end of the week is looked forward to only because it gives me free time with my family,” Kromholz said.