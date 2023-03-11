SEBRING — It has been more than 16 months since Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents charged John Falango for shooting to death a mother bear and her cub in his yard.
County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, the judge overseeing the case, wants lawyers to explain the holdup at a pretrial hearing Tuesday.
Prosecutors said Friday that they have been ready for trial since Falango’s arraignment in December 2021 and will not reduce or drop any of Falango’s charges.
It has also been eight months since William Fletcher’s law firm, which represents Falango, filed a motion to dismiss most of the 16 misdemeanor charges against Falango, which include taking Florida black bear out of season, for shooting Florida black bear cubs, for hunting without a license, and for using an illegal method. Each of the charges can bring a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Ritenour scheduled arguments on the motion to dismiss for Jan. 5, but Fletcher, citing vacation time, filed a motion for a continuance Dec. 27. When Ritenour continued the case until Jan. 17, Fletcher agreed not to reschedule the motion to dismiss hearing. He instead tried to reach an agreement with prosecutors.
“The defense had asked us to consider their motion to dismiss prior to having a hearing,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said. “That was a reasonable request, however after review we shall leave the charges as filed.”
Ritenour has also continued pretrial conferences 13 times since November 2021 to give lawyers time to prepare for trial.
Fletcher, attorney Robert Tucker (who now practices in Bartow) and Drew Davis all represent Falango, but it is common for lawyers from the same firm to appear in court for a client.
In a hand-written notation in the disposition for the February hearing, Ritenour asked Kromholz to iron out whatever is holding up the train.
“Mr. Kromholz must be here next court date or the state attorney must have information on what is to happen next,” the judge’s notation reads.
Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun that his prosecutors are still ready to try the case; nor will he entertain changing any charges in advance of trial.
“On March 7 the state sent notice to defense counsel [William Fletcher and Drew Davis] that there shall be no charge-bargaining and that we are ready for trial,” Kromholz said.
Fletcher and Davis did not comment for this story.
Falango fired a pistol at a mother black bear and three of her cubs in November 2021 after they ran up a tree on his property. He told Ritenour that he feared for his life. Two of the cubs survived.