Judge lets Harvell terminate his probation early

From left: Defense attorney Brad Wilson and Geri Harvell during Harvell’s July murder trial. A jury acquitted Harvell after testimony from neighbors that Harvell’s stepson had shoved and threatened him in his home. Harvell shot the stepson during a confrontation in his home.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A jury acquitted Geri Harvell of second-degree murder in July after neighbors testified that the octogenarian was frightened by his younger stepson’s verbal threats and physical abuse.

Though Harvell’s wife, Cathy, testified from the stand that her husband shot her son “for no reason,” the jury believed the gentle, 84-year-old was defending himself against a drunk and threatening Jason Hernandez, 45. They acquitted him of the murder charge and let him go home.

