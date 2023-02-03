Judge lets Harvell terminate his probation early

SEBRING — A jury acquitted Geri Harvell of second-degree murder in July after neighbors testified that the octogenarian was frightened by his younger stepson’s verbal threats and physical abuse.
Though Harvell’s wife, Cathy, testified from the stand that her husband shot her son “for no reason,” the jury believed the gentle, 84-year-old was defending himself against a drunk and threatening Jason Hernandez, 45. They acquitted him of the murder charge and let him go home.
He was not entirely free of the court’s control, however. He was put on one year’s probation for tampering with a witness based on a phone conversation he had with his wife from the jail. The conversation went something like this:
Geri: “I don’t know when you got to go to the (prosecutors), they can’t make you do that, but you do what you gotta do.”
Cathy: “Well they called me to come in, so I don’t know.”
Geri: “It’s not a subpoena to come in. You do whatever.”
Brad Wilson, Geri Harvell’s defense lawyer, says Harvell never told his wife to not talk to prosecutors. Instead, he ended each communication with, “You do what you gotta do” and “You do whatever.”
On Monday, Wilson asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to terminate his client’s probation early. Feb. 1 was about the six-month mark in Harvell’s one-year probation.
He urged Cowden to let Harvell have his old life back.
“Mr. Harvell has no criminal record and has complied with all conditions of his probation, including payment of all financial obligations,” Wilson told her.
The judge, calling Harvell “a model probationer,” released him from the rest of his probation.
“It was the right thing to do,” Wilson said. “He’s been through a lot in the past two years.”
Harvell and Hernandez’s final argument, on March 26, 2021, was a fatal encounter. Harvell, who was in his bedroom, heard Hernandez cooking around midnight. He went into the living room and loudly asked Hernandez why he was cooking so late.
Hernandez, who was sitting in a living room chair, stood up and approached Harvell with what the older man thought was a knife, Harvell told the jury. He fired once, hitting Hernandez in the stomach.
Prosecutor Norda Swaby argued that Hernandez, who she said had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, could not have pulled a knife and otherwise be a threat to the older man.