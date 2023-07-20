Judge lets lawyer withdraw from murder case

Amanda Peterson will no longer represent Miguel Molina-Etchechury, left, on his second-degree murder charge.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The lawyer for Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury has had enough with her client insisting she claim his speedy trial rights have been violated.

On Wednesday, when Etchechury appeared before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for another pretrial hearing, his defense lawyer, Amanda Peterson, suddenly asked the judge to allow her to withdraw from the case. The apparent reason: Etchechury won’t stop insisting she file a motion to have his charges dropped based on the alleged violation of his right to a speedy trial.

Recommended for you