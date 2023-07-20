Judge lets lawyer withdraw from murder case

The lawyer for Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury has had enough with her client insisting she claim his speedy trial rights have been violated.
On Wednesday, when Etchechury appeared before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden for another pretrial hearing, his defense lawyer, Amanda Peterson, suddenly asked the judge to allow her to withdraw from the case. The apparent reason: Etchechury won’t stop insisting she file a motion to have his charges dropped based on the alleged violation of his right to a speedy trial.
Lawyers can ask to seek withdrawal if clients refuse to follow advice, demand unrealistic results, or refuse to cooperate with their counsel, among other reasons.
In Florida, unless a defendant waives speedy trial, they must be tried within 175 days of arrest if the crime charged is a felony.
Convicted by a federal jury of methamphetamine trafficking in Texas, Etchechury was brought to Highlands County to stand trial for the murder of a Sebring man. Etchechury is accused of beating the alleged criminal associate to death with a hammer, setting his body on fire, and burying him in a Sebring back yard.
Etchechury has repeatedly claimed in court that his speedy trial rights in Highlands County have been violated because he has not yet been brought to trial.
“My speedy trial rights were violated,” he told Cowden in May. He cited his Interstate Agreement on Detainers, which provides for the temporary transfer of prisoners who are wanted by other states for trial on criminal charges. He said it allows him to count the time he was in transit toward a speedy trial deadline in Highlands County.
Nevertheless, Etchechury’s lawyer waived Etchechury’s speedy trial rights before Cowden on April 24 – even as Etchechury loudly objected. Cowden cautioned Etchechury to let Peterson do her job.
“You face second degree murder charges punishable by life,” Cowden replied. “You now have an attorney.”
Then, on June 6, Etchechury wrote his own motion to have his charges dropped. Titled, “Motion to dismiss information and complaint due to the expiration of the speedy trial time set forth in the Interstate Agreement on Detainers Act,” the handwritten motion repeats what he’s claimed in court: That his charges must be dropped.
Judges, however, reject motions defendants file without the cooperation of their lawyers, calling them “legal nullities.”
On Wednesday, Cowden agreed to let Peterson move on, and ordered the appointment of another defense lawyer to carry Etchechury’s case.
This is not to say Etchechury’s next lawyer cannot file such a motion in the future; defendants can claim speedy trial rights during the pretrial process, Cowden told Etchechury.
Etchechury was convicted in Texas on methamphetamine trafficking charges and sentenced to 11 years in jail in March 2022; the Highlands County murder warrant was delivered after the trial ended. Molina was extradited from Texas to a federal prison in Florida, then transferred to Highlands County Jail and booked on Feb. 23, 2023, court records show.
Etchechury faces trial for the murder of Jonathan Diaz in December 2018.
According to investigators, Diaz, 22, owed several thousand dollars to Molina’s Texas-Florida drug ring when he was bludgeoned to death in Etchechury’s garage at 5003 Manatee Dr. There were witnesses in the garage who aided in, as well as watched the beating. Etchechury allegedly tried to burn Diaz’s body and buried it in a Sebring back yard.
Etchechury, 31, was arrested on federal drug charges on March 29, 2019, at the conclusion of a months-long investigation into an international drug-smuggling ring.