SEBRING — It was a Florida case that led the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that officers must have an arrest warrant signed by a judge or probable cause to believe that a person committed a criminal offense before they can fingerprint them.
In Highlands County, a judge may have to order the forced fingerprinting of admitted killer DeShawn Collymore on Nov. 30.
Collymore faces trial in Highlands County for violating his probation, probation he received after he pleaded guilty to killing Kyle Mathew Arjona in August 2018. Collymore is in jail here for drug crimes he pleaded guilty in St. Lucie County that violated his 12-year probation agreement. He could get a life sentence in the Arjona killing.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo wants Collymore’s fingerprints to prove they match the fingerprints attached to Collymore’s plea deal in St. Lucie County.
As Collymore’s Nov. 2 court hearing neared an end, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked him to let a nearby detention deputy fingerprint him.
“Is there a reason you have to take my fingerprints again?” Collymore asked the judge over the virtual platform. “What I’m saying is … do I have to? I don’t have to, I can refuse that …” he told Estrada.
Actually, defendants have to do what courts order them to do, including providing a fresh set of fingerprints. Estrada asked Collymore’s lawyer, Rhonda Whittaker, to explain to Collymore that he was required to follow the order.
“Mr. Collymore, unfortunately this is now a court order …” Whittaker told him.
“I’m not taking no fingerprints, whether you all like it or not,” Collymore said, standing firm. Estrada asked him again: “Mr. Collymore, are you defying the court’s order? You understand you can be held in contempt of court, which could be considered another violation of probation, which makes matters worse?”
“You talk about making matters even worse, why do I have to give my fingerprints now for something that happened almost [four years ago]?” Collymore shot back.
Estrada then asked Whittaker to explain to Collymore what a contempt charge could bring.
“(Expletive) Miss Whitaker,” Collymore shot back. “I’m not taking no fingerprints again.” With that, Estrada sentenced Collymore to another 179 days in jail and a $100 fine.
Should Estrada allow detention deputies to hold Collymore down and forcibly take his fingerprints, they are ready to do so. An unidentified deputy who has detention experience said the same force used to eject inmates from cells can be used to submit inmates to fingerprinting.
The court should learn Nov. 30 whether it will have to forcibly take Collymore’s fingerprints.