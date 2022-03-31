SEBRING — Criminal cases with very sick defendants must be documented to the end.
That’s the sad truth as two Highlands County defendants – James Dale Schmidt and Hayden Middleton – appeared in court last week.
Schmidt, 64, is charged with one count of lewd molestation and five counts of sexual battery on his granddaughter. Schmidt survived COVID-19 in jail last year, and is in a wheelchair. He has lung cancer and diabetes, and is now in hospice.
Donna Mae Peterson, Schmidt’s lawyer, cited Schmidt’s failing health when she argued for his pretrial release on bond before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Nov. 15. Schmidt’s wife and son – the father of the girl Schmidt allegedly molested – each took the stand to urge Estrada not to release him. Estrada denied Schmidt bond, stating that the state’s DNA and video evidence had proven that Schmidt was probably guilty – a burden the state must meet in such hearings.
In his ruling, Estrada cited medical records from doctors that stated Schmidt, who lives near Lake Placid, suffered from terminal lung cancer and diabetes.
Last Sunday, Peterson filed an emergency motion to have Schmidt released from jail to hospice care, and on Monday, he appeared before Estrada, this time sitting in a Department of Corrections wheelchair. He had oxygen tubes in his noise to help him breathe. He was put in hospice that same day. Estrada then disposed of the case, discontinuing it. Estrada could make the decision because he had a written diagnosis and prognosis from a physician.
Lack of medical documentation has prevented Estrada from disposing of another case from Lake Placid.
Middleton, who pled guilty in June to breaking into the Bean Armory gun store in Lake Placid and stealing more than two dozen guns, is also in hospice care, according to his family. Attempts to sentence the 20-year-old have been unsuccessful; Middleton, who has said he is too sick to be present for sentencing, failed to appear virtually for sentencing in December, January and February. Estrada asked Middleton’s family for verification of Middleton’s condition each time. The family at one point responded with a photograph of an intubated man in a hospital bed hooked up to machines with a short note.
“In September 2021, she sent a picture of Mr. Middleton in a hospital bed all hooked up to tubes and basically some information,” Estrada said. “Last month, the last time around, he was already in hospice care.”
Estrada said he simply needed clarification on Middleton’s condition before ordering him into court for sentencing. He could also decide to discontinue the case if Middleton is near death. “I don’t think this young man would be faking,” he said.
Then, on Tuesday, Middleton, his face extremely thin, appeared on the virtual court screen with his mother’s face next to his. He answered Estrada’s questions with a quiet yes or no.
According to Derek S. Christian, Middleton’s lawyer, the young man needs a liver transplant but cannot have one because he has been convicted of a crime.
“Mr. Middleton is 75 pounds and hospice comes to the house every day,” Christian told Estrada. “I understand the state wanting to move forward, they have a job to do. I don’t know what to say, it’s clear Mr. Middleton is not going to do well in any incarcerative setting.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo, calling the situation tragic and sad for everyone involved, said, “Judge, we need to go to sentencing. It’s a sad situation. However, we can’t be shy with proceeding with the process. We need to go to sentencing, we need a sentencing date and for any motions the court will hear at that time.”
Estrada ordered another hearing for Middleton on May 16.
“Mr. Middleton, I need something besides mom telling us,” Estrada said. “We need a medical report regarding prognosis. I’m looking for very specific medical records.”