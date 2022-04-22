SEBRING — A judge has rejected a defense lawyer’s request to depose 31 more witnesses in the three-year-old SunTrust Bank shooting.
Jane Allie McNeill, who is representing Zephen Xaver on five capital murder charges, has already angered surviving family members by asking the court to give her another year to prepare his defense. Though she asked for July 2023 as the time frame for jury selection, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has repeatedly said he wants the trial to start by the end of this year. He will determine the start date as the case advances in the next months.
Xaver is charged with killing five women – newlywed Cynthia Watson, mother-of-two Marisol Lopez, mother-of-three Jessica Montague, grandmother Debra Cook and mother-of-seven Ana Piñon-Williams – in the SunTrust Bank in January 2019.
Three weeks ago, McNeill provided a list of 31 witnesses she said might have information that was vital to her client’s defense. She told Estrada that she wanted to avoid a witness ambushing her with information that should have been known before the trial started.
“The effect of the classification of these 31 witnesses I have listed is to prevent me from the discovery and gaining the information I need to defend Mr. Xaver,” she told Estrada at that hearing. “I have taken deposition after deposition where I have learned that officers who did not write reports in this case had significant and substantial involvement in the investigation.”
In his ruling this week, Estrada denied McNeill’s request to question everyone on her list, but will allow her to depose six other witnesses on her list with the prosecution’s agreement. The classification of the 31 witnesses are listed as Class C witnesses, which means they had limited involvement with the standoff at the bank on Jan. 23, 2019, little involvement in the hostage negotiations with Xaver, and did not participate in the killer’s arrest. McNeill believes the state may have mislabeled important witnesses as Class C, putting them outside her reach for depositions.
If Estrada determines the witnesses she was not allowed to depose turn out to have information that could aid Xaver in his defense, the judge promised to hold prosecutors’ feet to the fire in what is known as a Richardson Inquiry. For instance, if the opposing lawyer tries to call a witness that’s not on the list of state witnesses given the defense, the court will try to determine if prosecutors violated rules of discovery. If it substantially affects the defense’s ability to prepare for the case, it can lead to mistrial.