Judge: No break for model prisoner

At 10:30 in the morning on Aug. 19, 2005, Hector L. Velazquez was 46 and hoping to rob a bank.
According to police, he drove up to the outside drive-through lane at Wachovia Bank on U.S. 27, punched the button for the pneumatic capsule, and pulled it into his car.
Velazquez, who wore camouflage netting over his face and latex gloves, put a small box with an explosive device into the capsule and sent it back into the bank. The teller read the note Velazquez had attached to the box: “This is a bomb. I have the timer in my hand. You have 30 seconds to put money in the bag, old bills. Send back tube.”
When the teller inside ran from the window, Velazquez drove away without any money.
Bank officials called the Sebring Police; afterwards, a Tampa bomb technician determined the small box – which had wires coming out of it – was a fake bomb.
More robberies
Prosecutors say before his spree was over, Velazquez held up a video store and another venue using a handgun. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery three times, as well as charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement. He settled all three cases in February 2008 by negotiating a sentence with prosecutors.
Off to prison he went to serve two, 15-year sentences and a 5-year sentence, to run concurrently.
He also was given 10 years of probation.
Velazquez, who completed his sentence and is halfway through his probation, is now 64 and a different man. On Tuesday, dressed in a tailored suit and speaking with composure, Velazquez asked the court to allow him to end his probation early.
Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz complimented Velazquez for the progress he has made recreating his life on the outside. Senior Circuit Judge J. David Langford also praised Velazquez for rebuilding his life, including long-term employment.
Took advantage of prison programs
According to the certificate and other documents Velazquez brought to court, he taught general education degree programs so inmates could earn high school diplomas in preparation for life on the outside. He served as vice president of the prison ministry, mentoring other inmates on the spiritual side of things.
He also earned several technical certifications on the inside, including digital TV repair and managing wastewater/water treatment technologies.
Since his release in May 2018, Velazquez told Langford, he has been gainfully employed with a private water company. He supervises a water treatment facility for the company and brought along letters of recommendation from his bosses for the judge’s inspection.
He also has committed himself to renewing ties with his family and the Orlando-area community, where he lives.
Life with grandchildren
“I get to engage with my grandchildren and be a positive role model to them,” he told Langford.
Velazquez’s lawyer, Stacey McNelis, told Langford that she checked with Orange County Parole and Probation, who told her her client has paid all of his court costs, fines, and other court-ordered fees.
To that end, Velazquez asked Langford to cancel the rest of his probation, which judges can do if inmates show that they have truly turned their lives around.
“I have done the right thing inside and outside,” Velazquez told Langford. “I want to travel without permission and to enjoy life. I’ve given 18 years between prison and probation. I want to get on with my life without conditions.”
Must hear from Orange County
Langford had to deny his request for early termination. The reason: The Orange County Probation & Parole Services – though it had told Velazquez’s lawyer that he’d completed all his requirements and paid all his court fees – had not weighed in on Velazquez’s request. Judges want probation officers to verify a probationer’s compliance before terminating probation early. Without that recommendation, the judge said, he could not proceed.
The judge’s disposition reads: “Motion for early term denied – without prejudice.”
The term, “without prejudice” was Langford’s way of telling Velazquez that he needs Orange County to verify his compliance, the request for termination can be revisted.
Langford again complimented Velazquez for getting his life in order.
“Even considering how well he’s done, this court wants to hear input from the probation officer before making a decision,” the judge said kindly.
“I’ll be back to try again,” Velazquez said in the hallway outside the courtroom.