Judge: No break for model prisoner

Hector L. Velazquez spent 15 years in prison without a mark on his prison record. A judge Tuesday denied his request to end his probation early but has invited Velaquez to ask again.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

At 10:30 in the morning on Aug. 19, 2005, Hector L. Velazquez was 46 and hoping to rob a bank.

According to police, he drove up to the outside drive-through lane at Wachovia Bank on U.S. 27, punched the button for the pneumatic capsule, and pulled it into his car.

