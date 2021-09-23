SEBRING — For the second time in as many months, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has jailed a violent defendant for contacting his victim.
Estrada returned Andres Vigil, 28, to jail Monday for calling his victim 10 times on June 1, the day after the no-contact order was issued.
Vigil was arrested on May 31 and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, domestic kidnaping and false imprisonment, and domestic battery, each of which carries a $5,000 bond. As part of his release, he was told not to contact the victim.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, who is prosecuting Vigil, asked the victim how she learned who had been calling her.
She testified that she downloaded TrapCall, a phone app recommended to her by her carrier. The app allows subscribers to identify anonymous numbers, even if a person has blocked caller ID. She told the court that the number was the same one he’d previously used. She also recognized his voice when she finally answered the calls that day.
“I answered the phone and said, ‘Leave me alone, don’t call me.’”
“Are you scared of him?” Castillo asked her.
“Yes.”
“From the events of May 31, 2121?”
“Yes,” she answered.
The events of May 30, more to the point. At 6:10 a.m. that morning, his victim called emergency dispatchers to report Vigil had punched her. She waited for Sebring Police at a girlfriend’s house. Police said she had a black eye and was crying when they arrived. The attacks began the night before when the victim picked Vigil up at a party around midnight.
Vigil, who had been drinking, became violent in the home, holding her down on the bed and punching her repeatedly, she told police. When she tried to leave the bedroom, he held her down several times. He then choked her with both hands, “obstructing her airway to breathe.”
He also told her several times, “If you leave, I will kill you,” police wrote in their report.
After hearing her account, police entered the home. They woke him up, read him his rights, handcuffed him and took him to jail.
He was arraigned the next day, on May 31, and released under orders not to contact the victim and other requirements.
The next morning, he started a day-long series of calls to the victim, who was at work.
According to the TrapCall record the victim printed from her phone and brought to court Monday, Vigil called her at least 10 times that day.
Another witness told the court that he had accompanied Vigil to a bar, where the victim and a male friend showed up. Admitting that Vigil did not approach the victim, the witness told the court that Vigil had nevertheless glared across the room at her.
Amanda Cotto, Vigil’s public defender, revealed through cross-examination that the phone number Vigil used was in someone else’s name. Cotto also got the victim to admit that Vigil hadn’t called her once the victim told him to leave her alone.
Nevertheless, Estrada was convinced by the testimony that Vigil had violated the no-contact condition of his pretrial release.
He ordered Vigl returned to jail and ordered him to appear Tuesday.
Tuesday, Estrada raised his original bond from $5,000 for each of the three charges to $25,000 for the domestic battery by strangulation charge, $10,000 for the battery touch or strike charge, and $25,000 for the kidnapping and false imprisonment charge.
In early September, Estrada ordered Robert Jaycob Crozier back to jail after hearing a recording of Crozier calling his domestic violence victim.
Crozier had also attacked his victim, kidnapped her in her car, then launched a high-speed car chase with her screaming out the passenger window of the car, with Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies following right behind in their cruisers.
“This happens all the time,” Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun as Crozier was returned to jail. “The defendant contacts the victim to soften her persistence on seeking charges. On top of that, the two are discussing details of the case. The defense would love to play this recording to the jury.”