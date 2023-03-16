SEBRING — Roosevelt Shavon Smith III’s claim of self-defense in the murder of 7-Day Store owner Dharmik Patel didn’t make it past the judge.
Smith, who is charged with second degree murder in the April 2020 knife attack on the popular store owner, will now stand trial for the crime in the next several months.
In his Stand Your Ground motion, a request to a judge to declare a defendant immune from a homicide prosecution based on self-defense, Smith claimed he feared for his life as Patel, armed with a bat, tried to get Smith to leave his store.
Shortly before Smith stabbed Patel, Patel exited the kitchen and came into the store with the metal bat, swung it half-heartedly at Smith, then retreated back toward the kitchen. A store surveillance video of the event captured Smith following Patel into the kitchen area – an area that is out-of-bounds to customers – and stabbing him more than 20 times.
In her ruling against Smith’s so-called Stand Your Ground motion, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden addressed the question of whether Smith actually felt his life was threatened by Patel. Smith, who was armed with a knife when the two confronted each other in front of the store counter, claimed he feared for his life when he attacked Patel.
“When defendant removed his knife from is backpack, he did not appear aware that Mr. Patel was himself arming himself with a baseball bat,” Cowden’s March 13 ruling states. “Smith was in no imminent danger when he armed himself.”
She also ruled that the “defendant placed himself in whatever danger he faced by moving from the exit to the private kitchen area after he and Mr. Patel procured their mutual armaments.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo played the store surveillance video in court during Smith’s January Stand Your Ground hearing. He also presented witnesses who overheard the exchange between Patel and Smith.
One customer in particular took the stand to testify on what he saw.
According to the witness, the attack began after Smith asked Patel if he could check the balance on his debit card.
As a rule, store owners and cashiers can’t access that information, so Patel told Smith he couldn’t do it. Smith became angry when Patel refused his request.
“(Smith) was saying it was messed up that he couldn’t check his card, he got kind of upset,” said a customer who witnessed the stabbing.
“He kept saying, ‘that’s messed up, you can’t check my card,’” the witness quoted Smith as saying.
Patel ordered Smith from the store, which only angered Smith more, the witness said.
“Smith said, ‘I don’t have to go anywhere,’ he was mad,” the witness told Castillo from the stand. “I really wanted to get out of there, I was about to see what was about to happen. I heard Mr. Roosevelt say he wasn’t going anywhere.” Patel can be seen on the video motioning from behind the glass for Smith to get out of his store.
That’s when the witness, standing behind Smith, heard Smith say, “I’ll burn this mother — down.”
The witness abandoned the idea of buying lottery tickets.
“Once I went outside, I turned around and saw a fight inside,” he said. “I went back inside and they were in a little employee area behind a door. Roosevelt was in front of him; he was stabbing Mr. Patel with something in his hands. It was quick stabs; Mr. Patel was trying to fight him. I ran out.”
Castillo argued that Smith was breaking the law at the time of the confrontation, one mitigating factor in Stand Your Ground. “Mr. Smith was no longer in a place he was allowed to be. Mr. Patel had ordered him from his store,” Castillo told Cowden.