SEBRING — The ex-con who admitted to killing a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy is not entitled to immunity under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

That’s the ruling of a circuit court judge who rejected capital murder defendant Joseph Ables’ argument that he killed Deputy William Gentry Jr. in self-defense in May 2018. The ruling, which Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada released on Wednesday, means Ables will stand trial or plead guilty to the murder.

