SEBRING — The ex-con who admitted to killing a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy is not entitled to immunity under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.
That’s the ruling of a circuit court judge who rejected capital murder defendant Joseph Ables’ argument that he killed Deputy William Gentry Jr. in self-defense in May 2018. The ruling, which Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada released on Wednesday, means Ables will stand trial or plead guilty to the murder.
Ables’ lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, argued in court that Gentry put Ables in fear for his life, that Ables, a Marine veteran that Brunvand said struggles with post-traumatic stress, thought Gentry was a black-clad Vietnamese communist, officer or other enemy soldier; that Gentry had forced his way into Ables’ residence.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Prosecutor Bonde Johnson, who is seeking the death penalty for Ables, argued against immunity for Ables during an Oct. 7 hearing. He put neighbors and other witnesses on the stand who testified that Gentry arrived in a sheriff’s cruiser and was clearly dressed in a sheriff’s uniform. Johnson also argued that police are exempt under the self-defense immunity law, and put a witness on the stand who said Ables called him and told him he’d shot a law enforcement officer, not an enemy soldier.
After weighing the arguments, Estrada rejected every aspect of Ables’ Stand Your Ground motion on Wednesday.
- That Ables had presented no evidence that Gentry, who was interviewing Ables on the defendant’s Placid Lakes front porch when he was shot, had shoved, punched, wrestled, or verbally threatened Ables in any way.
- That the defendant had telephoned an acquaintance immediately after the shooting and repeatedly told him he’d just “killed a man, killed a deputy.” That undercut Ables’ claim that he did not recognize Gentry as a lawful police officer when he shot him.
- Stand Your Ground laws do not apply to police officers investigating a crime. Ables had just shot and killed a neighbor’s cat, and Gentry was investigating whether he had shot the cat. Not only that, but Ables, who was on felony probation, was not allowed to possess a gun.
- That immediately after the shooting, Ables told detectives he could not remember any of the events surrounding the shooting.
Ables will appeal Estrada’s decision to the Second District Court of Appeal, which will take months to review Estrada’s ruling. The lawyers will work toward trial will continue.
Ables lost another attempt to mitigate his legal troubles when Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden refused to halt a $100,000-plus wrongful death suit filed by William and Susan Gentry, the deputy’s parents. In his motion to dismiss the Gentry’s claim, Ables argued that the Gentrys had filed their lawsuit — which seeks monetary compensation for pain and suffering; compensation for medical and funeral costs for their son; lost income; and other damages — after a two-year deadline for such cases. Cowden also rejected his claim that the case had no merit.
That civil lawsuit will now move onto the next phase, which is an exchange of interrogatories and documents.
The civil lawsuit has tied up what money Ables has left after selling his house a year ago. He used the money to hire Brunvand as his private attorney. Brunvand wants taxpayers to pick up the cost of experts and other expenses.