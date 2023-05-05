Judge OKs new witness depositions

SWANK

SEBRING — Jury selection for Brice Allen Swank’s trial was scheduled for April 10, but a glitch in defense interviews will result in his trial moving to another date.

Swank, who is charged with felony battery and tampering with a witness, has lost the benefit of a recorded deposition of two witnesses who he believes will aid in his defense. His lawyer, Drew Davis, on Monday successfully argued a motion to re-question the two witnesses.

