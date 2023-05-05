Judge OKs new witness depositions

SEBRING — Jury selection for Brice Allen Swank’s trial was scheduled for April 10, but a glitch in defense interviews will result in his trial moving to another date.
Swank, who is charged with felony battery and tampering with a witness, has lost the benefit of a recorded deposition of two witnesses who he believes will aid in his defense. His lawyer, Drew Davis, on Monday successfully argued a motion to re-question the two witnesses.
On March 23, Davis asked the company that records depositions for transcripts of two interviews but they were not available. The interviews were with Brice’s two alleged victims.
According to the motion, Swank’s former lawyer deposed the witnesses – the woman Swank allegedly attacked and a child who he allegedly barred from calling 911 – in June 2022.
When Davis requested copies of the interviews, he learned there was no trained stenographer at the time the witnesses were interviewed. Nor did the company performing the depositions record them, Davis wrote in his motion.
“Defendant is at a significant disadvantage being unable to view or have deposition transcripts available for trial,” Davis wrote.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden gave Davis permission to question the two witnesses a second time.
Swank was charged with the crimes after allegedly beating a female in his home. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the 911 call, the victim was found laying on the kitchen floor with blood coming out of her nose and mouth. She told deputies her back hurt and she could not move.
The victim told deputies that Swank became upset when she did not help him work outside. When Swank came into the home, he tripped over a hoverboard and picked it up. He then intentionally head-butted her in the nose and shoved her against the refrigerator, the victim told deputies. He then head-butted her again, picked her up and slammed her to the floor.
Deputies wrote that her face and nose were swollen
A child was in another room during the alleged attack. The child came out of the room and called 911 on Swank, but he allegedly yanked the phone from the child’s hand before dispatchers could get more information. They had enough to send deputies to the home, however.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Brice was sentenced to two years in prison for child abuse in 2018.