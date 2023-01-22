Paramedics Murder Charge

Rosena Washington, left, mother of Earl Moore Jr., and NAACP Springfield, Ill., branch president and state director Teresa Haley, comfort each other during a news conference, Thursday Jan. 19, 2023 in Springfield.

 THOMAS TURNEY/THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday.

Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each.

