SEBRING — A felony court judge warned members of the public against assuming it’s OK to call in on the virtual court platform when they are scheduled to appear in court.
Virtual court appearances are not a substitute for appearing in person – unless the defendant’s lawyer or the defendant representing him/herself gets prior approval from the court.
The issue came up Monday after Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered the arrest of some half dozen defendants who failed to appear. Though most of the bench warrants were issued to defendants who neither showed up in person nor appeared over the internet, two defendants called in on the virtual network when they were supposed to be in court.
“I would like to hear from the state and defense on ways we can get the word out that people can’t just call in,” Estrada said from the bench.
One woman appeared from her living room on the 75-inch video monitor on the courtroom wall. She told Estrada that she could not get a ride into court. He began to let her off with a warning, but she blurted out that she’d overslept and missed her ride.
“That’s a willful failure to show, I’m going to estreat (forfeit) your bond and order your arrest,” Estrada told the woman, who did not have a lawyer. Her shocked countenance hung on the monitor as the connection was severed.
Another woman who appeared virtually missed her flight to Florida and could not get to Highlands County for her Monday court appearance. Her lawyer, assistant public defender Rhonda Whittaker, was in the courtroom and vouched for her client’s failed efforts.
There are good excuses for no shows, and they do occur regularly. One, the defendant is in jail in another county or the defendant is in a drug or alcohol rehab facility.
A third woman told Estrada that she was very ill and could not find a ride in. She came later in the morning and made her court appearance.
Among the other defendants the judge ordered hauled in:
- Ricardo Ramirez Jr., felony battery with great bodily harm, ordered arrested on $20,000 bond
- Alphonso Williams Jr., possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and resisting, ordered arrested on $6,000 bond
- Vera Virginia Weidner, possession of alprazolam, ordered arrested on $8,000 bond
The moral of the lesson, defense lawyers say: Show up for your court appointment, ask your lawyer to waive your appearance in advance, or face the consequences.