SEBRING — The woman charged with selling a valuable French bulldog puppy she stole from a Lake Placid couple failed to show for court Tuesday.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada issued a capias, or a bench warrant, for Miyonshe Peondre Goldsmith on Tuesday morning that attaches a $15,000 bond for each count she is charged with. Because she is charged with grand theft over $5,000, dealing in stolen property, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, she will be held on $45,000 bond once she is in custody.
The court appointed defense lawyer Anthony Surber to represent Goldsmith’s codefendant, Antwaun Cornell Carter. Carter and Goldsmith will be in court again in January.
According to prosecutors, Goldsmith and Carter stole the puppy, valued somewhat north of $7,000, from neighbors. The duo allegedly tried to sell the months-old puppy online, where the owners saw postings offering the dog for sale.
Goldsmith allegedly warned the couple they would not see the dog alive if they went to the police.
Using the Nextdoor social media app, the owners of the 7-month-old puppy, named Nala, alerted neighbors to the missing dog on June 12. A neighbor using the platform attached a video of the puppy in someone’s car, with two people in the video trying to sell it.
She called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to report the dog stolen. American Kennel Club registered French bulldogs go for between $2,500 for black and white (pied) and more than twice that for solid blue or lilac-hued puppies, which one site in Tampa prices at $6,500.
Nala was a blue French bulldog.
The theft of the dog alerted neighbors to the presence of a possible puppy theft ring, so Facebook and other social media platforms came alive with people looking for the dog. Detectives interviewed locals and also searched for the dog online.
The community effort paid off.
“We happened to get some tips from Facebook regarding who may have had her,” the owners told the Highlands News-Sun last week. “We gave this info to detectives and within just a few days they were calling us, telling us they found her.”
A woman in Sebring – who has not been charged in the case – had the puppy.
Detectives returned the puppy to the rightful owners, but it was anemic and suffered from hookworm. Veterinarians tried to save the puppy with intensive care, but the puppy died.