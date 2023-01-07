SEBRING — The judge who will preside over Jimmy Ford’s second-degree murder trial next week has ordered the arrest of a witness who has refused to testify.
Highlands County assistant prosecutor Richard Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in court Wednesday that the unidentified female witness called the prosecutor’s office and angrily refused to testify. She also was ordered to be in court Wednesday, but failed to appear.
“We’ve had a few issues with a witness,” Castillo told Cowden. “The witness called and said she’s not going to appear, that she doesn’t have time for it.”
The witness was at The Joint Bar in Avon Park on May 9, 2020, when Ford allegedly shot and killed Alexander Nowell two years ago. Castillo, who often sees reluctant witnesses, asked Cowden to order the witness’s arrest to ensure she shows up for the trial. Cowden agreed to order the arrest warrant, known as a capias, on Wednesday.
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said the reluctant witness’s arrest may be necessary, though he would not verify her jailing.
“The witness in question has not shown up for depositions and has verbalized her intent not to cooperate,” Kromholz said. “She was arrested Thursday afternoon.”
Reluctant witnesses are an old story in Highlands County. They have to live in the neighborhoods where the crimes occur, and are often life-long friends or relatives of the accused. It is not uncommon for detectives to record jailed defendants threatening witnesses during phone calls from the jail.
Another witness to the murder, who stood next to Ford when Ford allegedly pulled a 9mm with extended clip and began firing, has also been reluctant to cooperate with prosecutors, Castillo told another judge during a September pretrial conference, “He was standing right next to (Ford), and he wanted nothing to do with the (prosecution).”
Jury selection is set for 8:30 Monday morning.