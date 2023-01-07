gavel

SEBRING — The judge who will preside over Jimmy Ford’s second-degree murder trial next week has ordered the arrest of a witness who has refused to testify.

Highlands County assistant prosecutor Richard Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in court Wednesday that the unidentified female witness called the prosecutor’s office and angrily refused to testify. She also was ordered to be in court Wednesday, but failed to appear.

