John Barclay Cooke is scheduled to be on trial next week, but it’s not certain whether Cooke – or his lawyer – will be there.

Attorney Sheri Louise Lewis, who represents Cooke, was in court Wednesday to inform Senior Circuit Court Judge James Langford that she is starting a new job at a Tampa law firm on Monday, the beginning of trial week in Highlands County. She told Langford that her last day at her present law firm — Musca Law Firm in Naples – is Friday.

