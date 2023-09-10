John Barclay Cooke is scheduled to be on trial next week, but it’s not certain whether Cooke – or his lawyer – will be there.
Attorney Sheri Louise Lewis, who represents Cooke, was in court Wednesday to inform Senior Circuit Court Judge James Langford that she is starting a new job at a Tampa law firm on Monday, the beginning of trial week in Highlands County. She told Langford that her last day at her present law firm — Musca Law Firm in Naples – is Friday.
She made the announcement after Langford denied her request to postpone the trial.
Lewis had filed an emergency motion Monday to postpone the trial, claiming her client may have to undergo surgery and is not able to aid in his defense. She also said she “would not be prepared to zealously advocate for her client.”
She asked for a trial at a later date.
Langford denied her request for a trial postponement and ordered her and Cooke to be in court Monday. When Langford asked her why Cooke wasn’t in court, she told him she’d waived his appearance because he was in and out of the hospital.
Langford then asked her if she was ready for Cooke’s trial on Monday.
That’s when the defense lawyer told Langford she was starting the new job.
“I will not be here,” Lewis told him. “My law firm may send someone, but I have no clue who they will send, but I will not be representing Mr. Cooke after Friday.”
Langford informed Lewis that because she is Cooke’s lawyer of record, she has no option.
“The lawyer of record must be here Monday for trial,” Langford said. “You need to be here Monday and your client must be here.”
Lewis repeated that she would not be in court for trial Monday and politely signed off.
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said the trial may have to be held another time. If Cooke doesn’t show, the prosecutor might ask for an arrest warrant for him. He’ll decide Monday.
“Under these circumstances, I do not see that case going forward next week,” he said.
Lewis did not return a call for comment.
Cooke was arrested in November 2021 after his family complained of his physical abuse. He is accused of grabbing a child by the neck and slapping the child repeatedly. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the child had asked to live with another relative.
According to Florida statutes, The crime of aggravated child abuse is a first degree felony in Florida and punishable by up to 30 years in prison, 30 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine.