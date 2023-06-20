Judge orders evidence in Nelson murder preserved

This was the scene on May 5 when Highlands deputies responded to the shooting death of Deangelo Nelson on State Road 66 in Sebring. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Defense lawyers won a motion to preserve the footwear and clothing Daniel Mabry Jr. wore at the time of his arrest for murder.

It seems the shirt, shoes, and other clothing was not put in evidence when Mabry, 20, was arrested on May 5 in Hardee County. Hardee County Sheriff’s Office put his clothing, which Mabry exchanged for a jail uniform, in property as is custom, rather than in evidence.

