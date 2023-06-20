Judge orders evidence in Nelson murder preserved

Defense lawyers won a motion to preserve the footwear and clothing Daniel Mabry Jr. wore at the time of his arrest for murder.
It seems the shirt, shoes, and other clothing was not put in evidence when Mabry, 20, was arrested on May 5 in Hardee County. Hardee County Sheriff’s Office put his clothing, which Mabry exchanged for a jail uniform, in property as is custom, rather than in evidence.
After his arraignment in Hardee County, Mabry was transported to the Highlands County Jail in Sebring. According to Miami defense lawyer Paul Petruzzi, who represents Mabry, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also put Mabry’s clothing, shoes and other effects into property instead of evidence. However, that has been repaired; the Sheriff’s Office has it in possession, rather than the jail.
Petruzzi on Monday asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to order prosecutors, the Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies to fulfill their legal duty in preserving Mabry’s clothing and footwear “without any alteration or modification,” to notify the defense counsel of any change in the custody or handling of the evidence.
She granted the motion, minus the “without any alteration or modification”, which may be too late. After all, his clothes were handled by Hardee County deputies and who knows who else between the two counties.
Cowden’s motion had the effect of ordering the clothes and shoes to be protected as evidence, which had not yet occurred.
On May 5, Deangelo Nelson was found on the ground near the intersection of State Road 66 and South Orange Blossom Boulevard in Sebring with two bullet wounds to his neck. A witness in a nearby Dollar General store parking lot told Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies that he heard gunshots. He looked up and saw two cars on the shoulder of the road. The driver of the red Ford Five Hundred was leaning out his window, firing into the windshield of the car behind him. After a few shots, the Ford drove off at high speed.
Nelson then exited his car, walked a few paces, and fell to the ground, the witness told deputies.
Highlands deputies notified Hardee County of the suspect car and the shooting; when deputies there spotted the car, it fled. Hardee County deputies gave chase, pulled it over and arrested five occupants.
During questioning, the suspects said the driver of the car fired his weapon at Nelson; the front seat passenger, Junior Lewis, fired a handgun at Nelson; Zikevious Knowles fired his handgun at Nelson; and Mabry had fired an “AR pistol” at Nelson.
Because the men had called around to find out Nelson’s location before the attack, they were charged with second degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a vehicle, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Knowles, 20, of Sebring, along with Mabry Jr., 20, of Wauchula and Louis, 19, of Zolfo Springs were all extradited to Highlands County to face murder charges, as well as using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and firing into a vehicle.