SEBRING — Ashley Dawn Gallagher was scheduled to plead guilty to introducing fentanyl into the Highlands County Jail, but she didn’t show for her hearing Monday afternoon.
That led Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to issue a warrant for her arrest from the bench.
“I will (cancel) all bonds and order her arrest,” Cowden said.
Mitchell Ladner, Gallagher’s lawyer, told Cowden he had been texting her mother to find out where she was, but he could not locate her.
“I’ve tried, but so far, we haven’t seen her,” he said.
According to jail officials, Gallagher hid the fentanyl in two small plastic baggies when she was arrested on burglary charges in January 2022.
Gallagher was also set to plead guilty to grand theft and burglary. She and other defendants allegedly broke into a rural home in Venus that contained packaged toys and other items belonging to another woman. The property is on a large lot behind a locked gate. She and other defendants repeatedly entered the property, stole items and “traded them for dope,” the police report said.
Possession of fentanyl can bring up to five years in prison; burglary can bring 15 years, and grand theft, from five to 30 years.
When law enforcement locates her, she will be arrested and held without bond. The judge can then reschedule the plea hearing and set a date for sentencing.