SEBRING — A judge ordered the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to release the name of a confidential informant detectives used in the murder case against Dennis Bent.
The order came after a motion to compel the name of a confidential witness was argued before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Friday. Bent is charged with second degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, and violating a risk protection order.
According to detectives, Christopher Reese was found dead on a sidewalk on Memorial Drive with gunshot wounds to his head, chest, back and hand on May 16, 2020. Witnesses in a nearby house heard shots and ran outside to find him dead. Eight .40-caliber bullet casings were found on the ground.
According to Bent’s arrest report, two confidential witnesses were working on their car across the street when the shooting occurred. A third witness, who was not named, agreed to perform an undercover operation during which he was to obtain incriminating statements from Bent.
During the operation, Bent was allegedly recorded admitting to the shooting and other illegal behavior.
The Sheriff’s Office has five days to provide the name.