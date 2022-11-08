SEBRING — A judge ordered the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to release the name of a confidential informant detectives used in the murder case against Dennis Bent.

The order came after a motion to compel the name of a confidential witness was argued before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Friday. Bent is charged with second degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, and violating a risk protection order.

Recommended for you