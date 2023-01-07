SEBRING — In November 2020, Dunnovan Michael Stanton, 25, allegedly walked away from his pickup truck after police pulled him over. According to his arresting officer, Stanton denied commands to stop and walked toward a house – even after being tased. Just as he entered the house through a side door, the officer grabbed him and tried to pull him back from the door.

The grappling continued for a bit inside the home’s laundry room, with Stanton turning the tables on the officer, allegedly grabbing and shoving the officer. During the struggle, Stanton’s mother, Constance Urweider Stanton, 55, of Lake Placid, followed deputies into the laundry room and began striking the deputies as well as closing the laundry room door, closing the deputy inside with the two Stantons, according to reports.

