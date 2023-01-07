SEBRING — In November 2020, Dunnovan Michael Stanton, 25, allegedly walked away from his pickup truck after police pulled him over. According to his arresting officer, Stanton denied commands to stop and walked toward a house – even after being tased. Just as he entered the house through a side door, the officer grabbed him and tried to pull him back from the door.
The grappling continued for a bit inside the home’s laundry room, with Stanton turning the tables on the officer, allegedly grabbing and shoving the officer. During the struggle, Stanton’s mother, Constance Urweider Stanton, 55, of Lake Placid, followed deputies into the laundry room and began striking the deputies as well as closing the laundry room door, closing the deputy inside with the two Stantons, according to reports.
Stanton was arrested at another residence; Constance Stanton also was arrested.
Police found a Mossberg shotgun and a SKS 7.62 mm rifle taped together in the pickup truck, so they charged Stanton with aggravated fleeing and eluding, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and driving on a suspended license.
More than two years later, Stanton still does not have a lawyer, which led Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to order him to stand trial without one.
Stanton, whose trial starts Monday, has made 11 court appearances without a lawyer, Assistant State Attorney Gary Ellis told Cowden on Wednesday. Cowden is still familiarizing herself with the cases in felony court. She is replacing Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who now handles Civil Division cases. The transfer was part of a regular circulation of judges.
On Wednesday, Cowden asked Stanton – who refuses to ask for a public defender or a lawyer from the regional conflict office – why he has not yet hired a lawyer.
Stanton scoffed at the idea of a public defender.
“I don’t want to be forced to use a public defender,” Stanton told Cowden. “They take notes on the Constitution, that is about all (they do).”
“You were to have an attorney today,” Cowden told Stanton as she read the court notes. “The state also has a right to go to trial.”
Citing what he considers the anger of the courtroom, Stanton suddenly requested a change of venue.
“The case should have been dismissed,” he said, describing the event as an illegal stop.
Cowden was apparently not in the mood to argue the basics of the case.
“You have had since (before) July 28 to hire an attorney,” she told Stanton.
“They want $15,000 to $20,000,” Stanton said of prospective defense lawyers. “I’m still trying to hire a lawyer, I only have $10,000.”
“I’m ordering you to hire an attorney,” Cowden told Stanton. “This court can’t continue granting you continuances. The trial is Monday.”