SEBRING – The family of a slain Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy and his fellow deputies reacted with anger and frustration at a judge’s decision to postpone his killer’s trial Friday.
Susan Gentry, mother of fallen Deputy William Gentry; the deputy’s brother; and a courtroom full of deputies listened as Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada postponed the Oct. 3 jury selection until a date to be determined.
“I think all of us understand … constitutional due process rights for the defendants, and now Marsy’s Law weighs the rights of victims’ families,” Estrada said as he granted the motion, “but the balance still has been done in such a way to protect the rights of the defendants.” The judge will determine a new trial date in the next month or so.
Bonde Johnson, the death-penalty certified prosecutor from the 10th Circuit State Attorney’s Office in Bartow, urged Estrada to set a new trial date as a few deputies wiped back tears.
“The state would like to get, if the court is amenable, to have another trial date set as soon as possible,” Johnson told Estrada. “I know we talked about March, April next year, but at least we’ll have a landing date and put some pressure to get everything done.”
Estrada agreed to set a date Sept. 30, when the lawyers are in court again.
In May 2018, Gentry was investigating a Placid Lakes resident’s complaint that her neighbor and convicted felon Joseph Ables shot her cat. According to police reports, Ables shot the young deputy as the deputy questioned him near his front door.
Ables’ lawyer, defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand, inherited the 482-day-old case a couple of months ago. Though the previous public defenders had completed much of the defense work, Brunvand inherited an unfinished death-penalty case. Of the 50 defense witnesses listed by the previous public defender, only 11 have been deposed, he told Estrada.
There are other issues. Ables, who had been paying Brunvand for his services, is out of money, forcing Brunvand to seek money from the court system to pay costs associated with Ables’ defense.
“We have no resources to pay for the court reporter, we don’t have the resources to pay for subpoenas, transcripts, anything,” Brunvand said.
Estrada scheduled an indigency hearing for Sept. 30 during which Brunvand can present his case to receive money from the court system.
Brunvand also has filed a motion to declare Ables immune from prosecution under Florida’s so-called “Stand Your Ground” law. Brunvand’s motion argues that Gentry improperly entered Ables’ home, which gave Ables the right to use deadly force to protect himself. The homeowner has “no duty to retreat,” in the words of the law.
Brunvand’s motion also claims that Ables, who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder from the Vietnam War, thought Gentry was a pajama-clad Vietcong soldier who was trying to enter his home and kill him.
Brunvand says the “justifiable use of force” doctrine frees Ables from prosecution on first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges connected to the incident. Under Florida Statute 776.032, an individual has a right to use deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself.
Estrada set Oct. 7 for the Stand Your Ground hearing. The motion could force the family and community to be patient for some time longer.
Depending on how Estrada rules — either dropping the charges against Ables or moving forward with the trial — one or the other side will appeal the decision to the 2nd District Court of Appeal, which would postpone the trial for even longer. The case is held until the higher court rules.
“We’ve had at least three cases where that happened and we had to stop,” Estrada said. “And one of those is still pending, and it’s been two years.”
Nevertheless, Estrada sought to calm an upset courtroom.
“We have to make sure we keep moving,” Estrada said. “It’s important for confidence in the justice system for people to see us moving along. We lost a year during the pandemic, no question about it, we got to keep things moving.”