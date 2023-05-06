Judge reduces $2.4 million bond for alleged child pornographer

SEBRING — In August 2022, Jonathan Hernandez was caught on social network Discord exchanging advice with other alleged pedophiles on how to turn children into sexual “pets.”
The conversation about toddlers and children in the arrest affidavit is so graphic that it likely would turn the stomach of those who read a transcript of the exchange.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hernandez, 23, and charged him with possessing 1,182 images of enhanced child pornography as well as four images of human/animal sex activity.
The details of the evidence and the sweeping number of images of children having sex with adults led the judge handling his Jan. 17 first appearance ordered him held on $2.4 million bond: $10,000 for each of the four bestiality images (in his defense lawyer’s words) and $2,000 for each of the 1,182 child porn images.
The state considers that an unreasonable bond, but judges sometimes set such high bonds to send a message and to ensure defendants – for a time, at least – remain in jail.
The Florida constitution, however, guarantees pretrial release on reasonable conditions except for capital crimes (murder) and/or crimes punishable by life in prison. There are some exceptions, however, such as defendants with multiple assault convictions, like violent felons of special concern, who can be denied bond.
Another reason defendants don’t get bond: when a defendant is a clear danger to the community. Florida, however, does not consider third-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography as “dangerous” under Statute 907.401.
Therefore, Hernandez does not fall under that dangerous category.
On April 13, the Highlands County Public Defender’s Office filed a motion asking Circuit Court Angela Cowden to release Hernandez, on his own recognizance. Failing that, they asked Cowden to reduce Hernandez’s $2.4 million bond, arguing that the court must, by law, provide an affordable bond to defendants unless they are charged with a capital crime or life offense.
An appeals case out of Highlands County in 2019 backs the public defender’s argument.
In that case, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered Alan Dale Sewell, charged with possessing more than 305 images of child pornography, to be held on $306,000 bond. Sewell, who had been receiving disability payments of $771 a month before being arrested, argued that he was too poor to meet that bond.
Sewell appealed the high bond to the Second District Court of Appeal in Alan Dale Sewell v. Sheriff Paul Blackman (the sheriff manages the jail).
The higher court agreed with Sewell, saying Sewell’s bond was “in excess of that necessary to accomplish the purpose of bail.”
Sewell was then given a lower bond.
Now, more than three years later, Cowden pointed to the higher court’s ruling as she lowered Hernandez’s bail to $45,000. She then instituted strict pretrial release conditions. Should Hernandez violate any one of them, the Sheriff’s Office can bring him back to jail.
She ordered him under house arrest and penned strict conditions:
“Not to use Internet, no social media, no iPad, no iPhone,” she wrote. “Must call from landline.”
“I don’t want your fingers anywhere near anything connected to the internet,” Cowden warned Hernandez, who stood at the defense podium with Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter as she wrote her order. Among the other written pretrial conditions:
“No contact with anyone younger than 18 years of age, even family,” she wrote. “May not leave the home unless for appointments approved by pretrial release (official).”
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said his office sought to keep Hernandez’s bond as it was set at first appearance.
“We sought to have the bonds remain as set,” Kromholz said. “I personally understand the ruling due to our Trial Courts duty to apply the law as established by the District Court of Appeals.”
Hernandez’s next court hearing is in June.