Judge reduces $2.4 million bond for alleged child pornographer

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden signed this order putting an alleged child pornographer under house arrest if he meets his bond.

 COURTESY/CLERK OF THE COURT

SEBRING — In August 2022, Jonathan Hernandez was caught on social network Discord exchanging advice with other alleged pedophiles on how to turn children into sexual “pets.”

The conversation about toddlers and children in the arrest affidavit is so graphic that it likely would turn the stomach of those who read a transcript of the exchange.

Recommended for you