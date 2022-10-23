DeSantis Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the crowd at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on Friday, April 22, 2022.

 DANIEL A. VARELA/MIAMI HERALD VIA AP FILE

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge has refused to block school districts from carrying out a new state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms, rejecting arguments by parents, students and a non-profit organization.

The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger was the second time in less than a month that a federal judge has turned down a challenge to the law. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Sept. 29 dismissed a separate case, though he said plaintiffs could file a revised version.

Recommended for you