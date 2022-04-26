SEBRING — Timothy Hero, convicted by a jury on five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a young girl in March, lost his bid for a new trial Monday.
Hero could be sentenced to 15 years on each of those counts as well as a count of lewd and lascivious battery when he is sentenced today. He was also convicted of attempted lewd battery and interfering with parental custody of a child.
The interaction between Hero, a Winn-Dixie employee who stocked the dairy section in the back aisle of the Avon Park store, and his victim, a young teen girl, was caught on the store security video system.
On a June day in 2017, the camera captured Hero and the girl in the employee area of the store:
Hero has the girl follow him into a storage room, where they stay out of camera view for some minutes. After they emerge, Hero then walks into the men’s room. She hesitates, then follows him into the bathroom. The back of the store security camera records an empty hallway as the two remain in the bathroom for several more minutes. There are no cameras in the men’s bathroom.
The girl’s mother, looking for her daughter, then enters the camera range. She goes into the women’s bathroom but cannot find her daughter in that bathroom. A few moments later the girl’s father walks into the camera’s range and enters the men’s room.
A moment later, the minor comes running out, buttoning her pants. The father emerges alone and goes to the front to call the police. Hero then emerges with his shirt out of his pants. It had been tucked in before entering the bathroom.
Peter Brewer, Hero’s lawyer, urged the jury not to convict Hero on the security images, which showed no molestation or other proof that Hero had touched the child. Not only that, but the young victim later recanted her story, saying nothing had happened in the storage room or the bathroom.
During the March trial, Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby put the father on the stand. He told the jury he kicked down the bathroom stall door when he saw Hero and the girl’s feet facing each other in the handicapped stall. He told the jury both were pulling their pants up when the stall door opened.
Citing the child’s recantation and the lack of direct video evidence of Hero’s actions, Brewer called for a mistrial during the March trial. He also sought a judicial reprimand against Swaby for putting the girl on the stand after the child had recanted her story. Judge Anthony C. Ritenour at that time rejected both arguments.
On Monday, nearly two months after the verdict, Brewer again cited those and other reasons when asking Judge Ritenour to dismiss the charges against Hero, grant a new trial for his client, or alternatively, reduce the charges to attempted molestation. Brewer told Ritenour Monday that there is no DNA or other forensic evidence indicating Hero had molested the girl.
“You heard her actual recantation saying that ‘No, he didn’t touch me while in the storage room’, and I believe he had tried to in the bathroom but her dad came in and nothing happened,” Brewer said. “There is no forensic … corroboration of what she said happened back there.”
Swaby again cited the security videotape, as well as the testimony of the girl and her father, as more than sufficient to prove the molestation had occurred. But first, Swaby explained to Ritenour why the girl had recanted her story. The girl returned to her original accusations in the years following her recantation.
Brewer, who gently questioned the girl during her deposition, apparently scared and confused the girl, in part because the seasoned lawyer represented the man she was accusing, Swaby told Ritenour.
“There is a reasonable explanation why she (changed) her statement when deposed,” Swaby said. “It should be noted that the victim has an intellectual disability. It sounded like the defense attorney was speaking Spanish. She also stated she was scared of the defendant’s attorney.”
Brewer also faulted prosecutors for extensively prepping the girl for trial, which he contends baked Hero’s guilt into her answers on the stand.
Swaby said there is no evidence those meetings with prosecutors were coaching sessions. The victim’s parents also were present at those meetings, which indicates their consent. Like the jury, Swaby again returned to the security video when arguing against a new trial for Hero.
“We have the father’s testimony about the locked stall and both their pants down,” she told Ritenour.
“We have the security video capturing the victim running out the men’s bathroom, buttoning her pants, and the defendant coming out with his shirt undone.”
Ritenour ruled against a new trial or other mitigation for Hero.
“They made the determination that the girl’s testimony was truthful,” Ritenour said of the jury that convicted Hero. “I think they looked at it in line with the father walking in and (catching the two) with their pants down.”