SEBRING – A judge on Wednesday rejected a prosecutor’s motion to hold Naijah Benae Sholtz without bond until she is sentenced next month.
Highlands prosecutors, who say Sholtz failed to appear Jan. 9 as a witness in co-defendant Derwin Callahan Jr.’s first-degree attempted murder trial, instead offered a below-guidelines plea agreement to Callahan.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, however, ruled that Sholtz hadn’t purposefully refused to testify against her friend. Sholtz argued that the subpoena to testify did not specify she appear Jan. 9, but later in the week. She also denied she’d told anyone she wasn’t going to show up for the trial.
Sholtz was charged alongside Callahan in the shooting of William Johnson, 50, in Highway Park in September 2021. She pled no contest to second-degree attempted murder in the summer of 2022, and in exchange for her promise to testify against Callahan, prosecutors postponed her sentencing.
However, she was nowhere to be found on Monday, Jan. 9, but on Wednesday, she told Cowden that she had planned to be in court on Jan. 12, when she believed the trial was to begin. Prosecutors picked the jury on that Monday, but the trial wasn’t to open until the following Thursday.
When asked why she didn’t show up on that Thursday, Sholtz said, “You had already made a plea deal with Callahan.”
Sholtz was not the only witness to duck the trial. Johnson, who Callahan and Sholtz allegedly shot in the right hip, also backed out before he could point Callahan out in the courtroom.
When Callahan’s trial rolled around two Mondays ago – as prospective jurors waited in the courthouse basement – Highlands County prosecutor Richard Castillo suddenly offered Callahan time served (16 months) and five years’ probation.
Prosecutors were flabbergasted by the collapse of their case. Callahan, a repeat attempted murder defendant and prison releasee reoffender in the state’s eyes, could have received 30 years to life if convicted, they said.
Instead, Callahan’s 22-year-old codefendant, who already copped to the attempted murder conviction, faces the possibility of 30 years in state prison when she is sentenced next month. Her next hearing is Jan. 30.
“She did not maintain her end of the plea agreement,” Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said. “Ms. Sholtz entered into an open plea before the court.”
Not everyone agrees that Sholtz was confused about when to appear for trial. Castillo told Cowden that he told Sholtz repeatedly to be in court on Jan. 9.
Sholtz’s former attorney, Peter Brewer, told Castillo that Sholtz was not going to show for trial. Brewer, citing irreconcilable differences, dropped Sholtz on Monday.
Cowden allowed Brewer to withdraw and appointed a lawyer for Sholtz from a list of court-appointed lawyers.
Sholtz still faces a possible prison sentence.
“At this time her plea still stands,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun. “She has no negotiation with the state attorney’s office. She could receive up to 30 years in (a) Florida state prison.”