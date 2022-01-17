SEBRING — It is not unusual for a judge to reject a defendant’s motion to have his charges dismissed.
That’s what happened to Donat Ricketts Jr. of Sebring, who is facing six counts of impersonating a lawyer.
A warrant for Donat Ricketts’s arrest was signed on Dec, 20, 2020 after court investigators determined he had filed motions and other court documents for his family in Highlands County. The problem, prosecutors say: Ricketts is not licensed to practice law in Florida — or anywhere else.
The Sixth Amendment gives defendants the right to represent themselves at trial; it is illegal, however, to act as a lawyer for third parties without a law license — even for simple and routine matters.
When he appeared before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada at his arraignment in October, he requested permission to represent himself, which Estrada granted.
So, when Ricketts — who is free as he awaits trial on the misdemeanor charges — filed a 27-page motion for dismissal last month, he did so representing himself, not as a man with a law license. Ricketts, who emailed local law enforcement officials with legal demands, questions the official explanation of his sister Opal’s death. She died in a single-car accident in June 2020, but Ricketts believes she may have been forced off the road.
When the Lake Placid Police Department briefly held his sister’s property after the car accident, Ricketts accused Chief James Fansler of conspiring against his family in emails to the chief.
Ricketts’ legal filings and emails are often a jumbled set of disjointed arguments — in the words of one California judge, “confusing” and “unclear.”
In his Motion to Dismiss filed in Highlands County last month, Ricketts argues that he has a Constitutional right to his sister’s belongings and states that his “family does not believe law enforcement’s narrative regarding a single-car accident.” But Ricketts does not say why his charges should be dismissed, Estrada wrote when denying Ricketts’ motion.
“In his disjointed motion, the defendant seems to be seeking dismissal of Counts 1-6 … although it is unclear on what legal basis he pursues this,” the judge wrote. “Defendant’s argument merely discusses various other civil and probate cases and appears to allege a conspiracy among court officials to damage his reputation.”
In July 2020, Ricketts civilly sued a third party for “intentional infliction of emotional stress” and “fraud on the court.” In that case, he listed several clients that he claimed to represent. Following a hearing on the case last January, Circuit Court Judge David Ward gave Ricketts five days to show evidence that a court had named him to represent the family members.
Ward dismissed the case after Ricketts could not do so.
According to prosecutors, Ricketts’ signature on legal documents is accompanied by such phrases as “on behalf of the Opal Ricketts Estate and Akira Hendricks Estate.” In another filing, Ricketts wrote, “Donat Ricketts, Opal’s biological brother, is a California-based paralegal who shall be in control of all pleadings filed herein this action.”
Representing oneself as an attorney without a law license is a third-degree misdemeanor in Florida. It is punishable by five years in prison.
Ricketts’ next court date is Jan. 18.