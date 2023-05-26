Judge rejects Xaver death penalty motion

A Circuit Court judge is rejecting a defense lawyer’s motion to declare Florida’s death penalty unconstitutional based on a condemned prisoner's experience in the years before he is executed.
Judge Angela Cowden, who is expected to preside over Zephen Xaver’s punishment phase trial in January, rejected the argument because it is based on a dissenting opinion in a 2002 Supreme Court ruling.
“The dissent, by definition, is not the rule of law,” Cowden wrote in her rejection of Assistant Public Defender Rachel Roebuck’s motion. Roebuck is assisting Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill’s defense of Xaver, who pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder in March. He entered SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019 and executed five local women with a gunshot to the head and back.
Roebuck cites not only the method of execution as cruel and unusual (in Florida, Death Row inmates have a choice between the electric chair and lethal injection) but includes the inmate’s experience as an inhabitant of Death Row.
She cites the “tortuous effects of simply being a capital prisoner on Death Row.” The punishment begins well before the walk into the execution chamber, Roebuck argues. The uncertainty of execution and long delays are also cruel punishments, she argues, saying the average condemned inmate spends 22 hours a day in isolation. During their time on Death Row, inmates can suffer strokes, dementia, and other physical and psychological problems, she argues.
Roebuck also asked Cowden to note that changing standards of decency have led to a reduction in society’s acceptance of the death penalty. According to studies Roebuck cites, fewer states are using the punishment.
“In recent years there has been a general decline in public support for the death penalty, a precipitous decline in death sentences by juries,” the lawyer argued. She claims state legislatures have increasingly “eradicated” the death penalty.
Cowden again rejected her argument, saying “any evolution in standards of decency in society “has yet to make its way through the Legislature.” In fact, the Legislature in its 2023 session reduced the number of jurors needed to condemn a convicted murderer to death.
Cowden rejected both arguments in her May 10 ruling on Roebuck’s motion.