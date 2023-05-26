Judge rejects Xaver death penalty motion

Zephen Xaver pled guilty to five murders in March.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A Circuit Court judge is rejecting a defense lawyer’s motion to declare Florida’s death penalty unconstitutional based on a condemned prisoner's experience in the years before he is executed.

Judge Angela Cowden, who is expected to preside over Zephen Xaver’s punishment phase trial in January, rejected the argument because it is based on a dissenting opinion in a 2002 Supreme Court ruling.

