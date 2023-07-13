Judge releases murder defendant, with conditions

Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.