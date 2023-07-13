Judge releases murder defendant, with conditions

Doreen Turner listens as her lawyer argues for her release from jail. Prosecutors say Turner is a danger to herself and the community.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Doreen Murphy Turner’s actions led to her boyfriend’s death by police gunfire, a Highlands County prosecutor told a judge Friday.

The contention that Turner is a danger to herself and others was at the center of Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz’s request that the court not release Turner from jail on her own recognizance. Turner is charged with third-degree felony murder in connection with her boyfriend’s death. The charge is applied to people who ”unintentionally kill another person while committing or attempting to commit a crime,” according to Florida statutes.

