Judge releases murder defendant, with conditions

SEBRING — Doreen Murphy Turner’s actions led to her boyfriend’s death by police gunfire, a Highlands County prosecutor told a judge Friday.
The contention that Turner is a danger to herself and others was at the center of Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz’s request that the court not release Turner from jail on her own recognizance. Turner is charged with third-degree felony murder in connection with her boyfriend’s death. The charge is applied to people who ”unintentionally kill another person while committing or attempting to commit a crime,” according to Florida statutes.
Turner was hiding in a closet with her live-in fugitive boyfriend, Bradley Frank Begens, on May 22 when Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed him in their Concord Street home. She is charged in his death because her statements and actions before the shooting led deputies to believe Begens might be armed when they entered the house, her arrest affidavit states.
Turner had told deputies in the weeks before the shooting that Begens was “in possession of a firearm and willing to use it,” the report states.
During the hearing, Turner wept, expressed anger, and spoke out of turn. That led Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to caution her to calm down. Her lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, also had to caution her to keep quiet.
Kromholz, citing testimony from law enforcement that Turner had threatened to shoot deputies and made other threats of violence, argued against Turner’s release.
“Recent facts of behavior identify that Turner could cause harm to herself and the public,” Kromholz told Cowden. “She provided the ability to be armed, which was a cause of Begen’s death.”
Carter wants Turner released
Carter filed a motion June 28 that argues that Turner should be granted conditional release. In his motion, Carter cited a January court decision that gave Turner conditional release based on a doctor’s report that she was incompetent to proceed. Without a doctor stating she must be committed, she must be released, he argued.
“She cannot be held in jail without a mental evaluation,” Carter told the judge. “Without an evaluation by an expert, she does not meet the criteria for commitment.”
After the sides argued, Cowden said that absent a doctor’s finding, she cannot deny Turner’s conditional release.
“That is the court’s restraint,” the judge said. “The doctor’s report is the linchpin of any decision.”
The judge added conditions to Turner’s release, including limiting her travel; ordering her to complete competency training; that she not drink alcohol; that she submit to weekly visits from law enforcement, and other conditions.
Turner is scheduled to undergo another competency evaluation, based on a May 15 court order. Whatever psychiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Dumville determines in her report will guide the court’s further actions.
Turner’s alleged threats
The chief witness at Friday’s hearing was Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Sgt. Steve Ritenour, who was in the room when Begens was killed.
Ritenour described Turner as being hysterical and threatening law enforcement during calls to 911 in the weeks before the shooting. She was known to law enforcement through Begens, who was a convicted sex offender. She was charged with harboring a sex offender in August 2022 when she allegedly refused to tell deputies where Begens was.
When Turner called 911 during a domestic dispute, she allegedly told police that Begens was “armed, possibly had a weapon, and said someone may end up dead,” Ritenour testified Friday. He also said Turner used the term “shoot to kill” during one 911 call.
“Dispatch made it known she was making threats,” Ritenour said.
All of that information led Ritenour to say from the stand, “We were aware there may be a firearm” in the house.
Begens spotted at home
On May 22, Begens was spotted entering his home from the back porch. That led Sheriff’s deputies, to set up a perimeter around the Concord Street house.
After repeatedly knocking on the door and shouting their presence – as well as using a public address system on one of the vehicles to hail Begens – deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the home, a report on the shooting states. After announcing and entering, they searched the house for Begens, shouting for him to surrender.
The last place they looked, the master bedroom, was locked. Ritenour testified that deputies, including K9s, entered the master bedroom after he used a battering ram to knock the bedroom door loose.
Detective: Begens pointed gun
That’s when they realized Begens was hiding in the master bedroom closet. According to Ritenour, they again shouted for him to reveal himself, and when he did, he pointed a gun at the deputies. Two deputies fired multiple times at Begens, killing him.
Turner was inside the closet, only a foot away from Begens when he was shot, the detective told the courtroom. She was arrested and charged with third-degree felony murder and taken to jail.
“Turner’s actions were in concert with Begens and she made no attempts to prevent him from threatening law enforcement while being armed and further hindered his apprehension,” Turner’s arrest affidavit states.
When Cowden announced that Turner must submit to weekly visits at her home by law enforcement, she began shouting, “No, I’m not doing it, (the deputies) were behind my boyfriend’s murder. I don’t want them in my house.”
Cowden ordered her to remain quiet as she ordered her released with conditions.
After Cowden made her ruling, Carter informed the court that Turner did not have permission to return to the Concord Street house. She also told Cowden that she did not have a phone number.
Both of those are necessary for her to be released, Kromholz said. According to Carter, Turner will find a place to live and obtain a phone number; until she does, she will likely stay in jail, Carter said. A jail official told the Highlands News-Sun that Turner was still in jail Tuesday morning.