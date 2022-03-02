SEBRING — A judge on Tuesday agreed to reduce bail for Kaitlyn Nikole Bell, the Lake Placid woman accused in the negligent bathtub drowning death of her baby Dec. 30.
Bell, 21, appeared on the courtroom monitor from jail while a relative told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that Bell is pregnant and suffers a condition that makes her pregnancy difficult.
That relative also told Estrada she could pay a lower bond and care for Bell until her trial.
Estrada, noting that prosecutors had reduced her original charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child to the lesser charge of neglect of a child with great bodily harm, agreed to reduce her bond from $155,000 to $50,500. The reduction allowed Bell to pay 10%, about $6,000, to a bondsman and leave jail Tuesday afternoon.
“The court will agree with defense that as the state has reduced the charges, therefore the bond should properly reflect the new charges,” Estrada said as he ordered the reduction.
Bell also lost custody of her other child to the state Department of Children and Family Services and will live with a relative until the case is resolved. Bell also is not allowed near minor children unless supervised.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home Bell shared with her boyfriend, Noel Menendez, to respond to a call from Bell’s home that an infant may have drowned in a bathtub. According to the arrest affidavit, Bell had let a baby and an older child bathe out of her view for some minutes.
Noel and Bell were on the living room couch watching television when the sound of the children playing stopped. That’s when Bell entered the bathroom and found the baby unresponsive in the water. Noel went into the bathroom and attempted to restart the child’s breathing by applying CPR as Bell called 911.
Police noted that the bathtub was filled “almost to the top” and that Bell failed to properly supervise the bathing children.
After the child was taken to the hospital, doctors noted, ”prognosis is extremely grim, I doubt she will have a meaningful outcome.”
Life support for the child was withdrawn on Jan. 12.
After questioning Bell, Noel and the second child, detectives arrested and charged Bell with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect, but prosecutors reduced the charge to neglect of a child with great bodily harm.
Nevertheless, Estrada reiterated that there is enough evidence to go to trial.
“The defense can argue it was an accident, the state can argue it’s neglect, but it’s for a jury to determine,” the judge said.
“It is disturbing that any child would drown in a bathtub,” Estrada continued. ”When weighing the evidence against the defendant, it seems to be strong, no question about it. Whether or not it is an accident, again, we will learn that at a later date.”