SEBRING — A circuit court judge turned down an inmate’s request for a new trial.
Daniel Luis Galarza, 21, faces sentencing Aug. 30 for attempted first degree murder with firearm with great bodily harm. In mid-July, the jury also found Galarza guilty of attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon, and attempted armed robbery with great bodily harm.
Though Galarza faces a pre-sentencing hearing on Aug. 30, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada this morning will hear Galarza attorney Jennifer Powell’s request for a new trial for her client.
Powell believes the evidence against Galarza is insufficient to merit a guilty verdict and that Galarza should have been acquitted. Estrada denied the new trial motion Wednesday.
Galarza was charged with firing on two young men during a robbery in Avon Park in December 2018. One shooting victim told detectives that three men had approached him and his friend outside an apartment building on Marble Avenue and asked about buying marijuana. The men had approached from an SUV parked in a wooded area nearby, detectives said.
The hospitalized victim told detectives that a man he knew only as “Screw” had suddenly pulled a revolver from his waistband and opened fire on him and the 21-year-old man. Detectives later identified Galarza as “Screw.”