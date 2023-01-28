SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyer has suggested allowing people with reservations against the death penalty to sit on the jury determining the killer’s guilt or innocence.
If he’s found guilty, they would then be replaced in the punishment phase with jurors who have no such reservations.
Death penalty trials have two phases: The first determines whether the defendant is guilty or innocent of the charges; the second determines whether the defendant will receive death or life in prison.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill’s Sept. 27 motion offers another suggestion: That the judge seat two juries, one to determine Xaver’s guilt or innocence and a second panel to decide whether Xaver should be executed for the murders. Under Florida law, the jury must be unanimous in its recommendation for death.
During a capital trial, potential jurors must declare to prosecutors that they are willing to impose the death penalty — a process making them “death qualified.” In Florida, prosecutors picking a jury can strike anyone who has doubts about the death penalty.
“To exclude such jurors (from the guilt or innocence phase) … would be to unlawfully discriminate against the defendant because he is charged with a capital offense,” McNeill wrote in her motion.
Her motion’s third request: Have the judge declare the “death qualification” of jurors during the trial’s guilt or innocence phase unconstitutional.
“To lawfully prohibit such persons from serving … is to deny him the equal protection under the law that is afforded to those of other than capital cases,” she wrote.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada’s ruling denying her motion without comment was posted on Jan. 23, the fourth anniversary of Xaver’s murder of five local women in SunTrust Bank. However, there is no indication the judge timed his ruling with that date.
McNeill also filed a motion banning the “rehabilitation” of jurors during jury voir dire, when lawyers ask potential jurors about their impartiality. A potential juror may express thoughts or an opinion about the defendant or the facts of the case that show disqualifying bias, McNeill argues in her motion, “proper procedure for post-challenge questioning of potential jurors.”
Judges and prosecutors then try to “rehabilitate” that juror by asking what McNeill calls the “magic question:” Will they set aside their personal beliefs and decide the case solely on the evidence and the court’s instructions of law?
“The answer to that is always ‘Yes,’” McNeill wrote in her motion. “Especially when asked by a judge to a juror trying to cooperate and please the judge while trying to sound fair.”
McNeill asked that instead of asking the question in front of other jurors, lawyers and judges should speak to the prospective juror alone.
“If the court believes there is ambiguity or inconsistency in the prospective juror’s answer, the parties will have a hearing outside the presence of the jurors with the judge to clarify the issue.”
Estrada also denied that motion.
Estrada also denied McNeill’s third motion for a lengthy recess between the verdict and the punishment phase. McNeill argued that jurors would be “emotionally” drained after the trial; she also would need time to review evidence presented in the first phase of the trial and prepare her arguments for the punishment phase.
A recess would also make it easier for Xaver’s relatives and other Indiana witnesses to make travel arrangements to Highlands County.
McNeill argued the motions before Estrada in September.
McNeill will be in court again on Feb. 1; on that date she is to declare whether she will use the 'not guilty by reason of insanity' defense to keep Xaver off death row.