SEBRING — The eighth anniversary of Mercedes Blair’s murder is just a few days away. A circuit court judge Tuesday denied a defense request to postpone the trial of her accused killer.
Prosecutors say Ivan James Sanders, beat the 4-year-old so badly that it crushed in her skull, broke her ribs, and destroyed her internal organs. The child’s mother, Geisy Alvarez, is scheduled to testify at the trial that she left a healthy Mercedes with Sanders when she went to work on Oct. 14, 2014.
Gilberto Colon, the latest in a string of lawyers that have represented Sanders since his arrest many years ago, asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to change the trial date from Nov. 28 to Jan. 9. The reason: Colon is scheduled to defend three felony defendants in Polk County the week of Nov. 28: one client is charged with attempted murder, the second client is charged with sexual assault of a child under 12, and the third defendant is accused of manufacturing and possessing drugs.
Though it may seem unsound for a lawyer to schedule trials simultaneously in different counties, Colon wrote in his motion that he believed Jan. 9 was available for the Sanders trial in Highlands County before he scheduled the Polk County trials.
“The problem is now the Jan. 9 date is not available, quite frankly,” Estrada told Colon’s co-counsel, who stood in for Colon Tuesday.
Estrada refused to change the November trial date, so that left the question of what to do with Colon’s other trials in Polk County. The answer: Estrada — following judicial practice — will ask the Polk County judges to reschedule those trials so Colon can be in Highlands to defend Sanders on Nov. 28.
“I’ll advise them that their cases are younger than my case, I’ll call (judges) to advise (them) that I’m going to need Mr. Colon to be available,” Estrada said.
Though the average Florida felony case lasts about 180 days, Florida vs. Sanders — with more than 62 court events and 375 motions, memorandum and other filings as of May 2021 — has lasted much longer. The continuances cannot be blamed on lawyers alone. The coronavirus, for instance, slowed court dockets and for a time hijacked jury pools. Jurors, in fact, are to blame for the sudden end to an attempted Sanders trial last year.
Sanders almost faced a jury of his peers in May, but potential jurors disobeyed Estrada’s orders by discussing the case on the first day of jury selection. Estrada called the process off and subsequently rescheduled the trial for November. The judge expects the trial to last a week or longer.
“This court has been very gracious about the number of continuances being granted,” Estrada said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the last time we tried to pick a trial in the spring we ran into jury contamination.”
The court docket gets crowded as the end of the year approaches. Sanders is just one of several murder trials set for the last three months of the year.
Colon also hopes to use an expert to argue that the bruising on the child’s body could be the result of sepsis and other hospital infections and could have led to the child’s death. Estrada said the expert will also have to be in court Nov. 28.
Highlands County Prosecutor Kromholz told Estrada that Colon has not listed a sepsis expert on his list of witnesses.