Rejecting arguments of the Florida Department of Education, an administrative law judge Wednesday backed a Palm Beach County teacher who was accused of planning a Holocaust-education fundraising event to bilk money from parents and other donors.
Judge John Van Laningham wrote in a 22-page recommended order that teacher Carolina Simon should be exonerated.
The case stems from the 2018-2019 school year, when Simon was director of the Holocaust studies program at Logger’s Run Middle School in Palm Beach County. Simon planned an off-campus fundraising event for the program, with a company that Simon and her husband operated, Zachor Shoah, serving as a sponsor.
Principal Edmund Capitano ultimately ordered Simon to call off the event and refund money and effectively terminated her employment at the school, according to Van Laningham’s ruling.
The Department of Education made a series of allegations against Simon and sought to suspend her educator certificate for one year.
But Van Laningham said the department did not sufficiently prove the allegations, including that the fundraising event was aimed at benefiting Zachor Shoah.
“It is determined as a matter of ultimate fact that the evidence adduced fails to prove the (education) commissioner’s allegations against Simon by the requisite standard of proof, i.e., clear and convincing evidence,” Van Laningham wrote.
Van Laningham’s recommendation will go to the state Education Practices Commission for final action.