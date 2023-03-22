SEBRING — A Tajikistan national who used false residency papers to provide others the opportunity to attend his “CDL school” was sent to prison Monday.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced Anvar Khaydarkulov to eight months in prison on each of 22 counts of forgery, unauthorized possession of drivers’ licenses, and other crimes.
The scam, which may have been used hundreds of times, attached addresses of empty homes to residency papers the prospective students would then take to county Tax Collector’s Offices in Central Florida.
“The individuals appeared to know each other and each presented a USA Permanent Residence Card. The individuals all obtained Florida drivers’ licenses, then requested and tested for Commercial Drivers Licenses temporary driving permits,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported in its arrest affidavit.
To provide fake addresses for the foreign nationals, both women and men, the defendant searched for empty houses online and used those addresses as places of residence for the people targeted in the FDLE’s anti-terrorism task force investigation.
The FDLE and the sheriff’s office performed stakeouts of homes that were listed for sale and spotted the foreign suspects living inside them without the permission of realtors.
According to the investigation, Khaydarkulov was known in his community as having the ability to provide fake residency documents to prospective students so they could attend his Orlando school, called “CDL A Class.”
In the moments before Khaydarkulov pleaded no contest to 22 counts of forgery, he told the judge that he had a ninth grade education and “some college.” Cowden gave him eight months on each charge to run concurrently. The state dropped the rest of the charges.