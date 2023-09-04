County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour sent a Sebring man to jail on contempt charges Wednesday after the defendant refused to accept the court’s jurisdiction over him.
Leonard Wilson, 34, claims to be a so-called “sovereign citizen” answerable only to the group’s particular interpretations of the common law. The group also believes they are not subject to any government statutes or proceedings, unless they consent to them.
After objecting to Ritenour’s role as judge and citing language from the movement that denies the law’s hold on him, Ritenour sentenced Wilson to 179 days in the County Jail on a contempt charge. According to court observers, Ritenour will give Wilson a chance to address the court 20 days into the sentence.
The Highlands County Clerk’s Office told the Highlands News-Sun that Wilson was in court on a ticket for “driver license not carried or exhibited” when Ritenour apparently grew frustrated and ordered Wilson jailed.
Sovereign Citizens reject the use of such government-issued documents as Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registration.
Wilson was pulled over by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies at U.S. 27 and Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Sun ‘N Lake in November 2022. When the deputy asked for his driver’s license, Wilson allegedly did not produce one. The deputy cited Wilson for “DL not carried/exhibited on demand.”
Wilson, who was driving a 2011 Cadillac, signed the ticket, “without prejudice.” According to observers of this extremist movement, the phrase translates to “without any loss of rights or privileges.”
Wilson filed several hand-written motions Wednesday using language and theories of the Sovereign Movement. For instance, he alleges “fraud on the magistrate of this court;” claims ‘trespass on my property’ by the officers who pulled him over and gave him the ticket; and demands damages for emotional distress and punitive damages.
He wrote: “I claim lawful money owed to me in the sum of 1,000 pounds of gold or silver” from law enforcement officials.
Ritenour and other judges who take the oath do not recognize motions unless they are filed by licensed attorneys and other authorized officers of the court.
Wilson was arrested in August 2012 after pulling a handgun and urging a driver to get out of his car. The incident began after the two men began arguing. When the victim drove away, Wilson followed in his car, flicking his bright lights at the victim, according to his arrest report. The frightened victim pulled up to the Sebring Police Station on North Ridgewood Drive.
That’s when Wilson left his vehicle, displaying a 9mm pistol in his hand. He ordered the victim out of his car, telling the victim “he will kill him right there,” the Sebring Police reported.
Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in December 2012 and spent June 10, 2015 to Jan. 4, 2017 in the Florida State Prison system, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.